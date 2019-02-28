LogiCamms : FY19 Half Year Financial Report

Contents Page Directors' report 2 Auditor's Independence Declaration 5 Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other 6 comprehensive income Condensed consolidated statement of financial position 7 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 8 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 9 Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements 10 Directors' declaration 20 Independent Auditor's report 21

This consolidated interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and any public announcements made by LogiCamms Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

These consolidated interim financial statements are the consolidated interim financial statements of the consolidated entity consisting of LogiCamms Limited and its subsidiaries. The consolidated interim financial statements are presented in the Australian currency.

LogiCamms Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia.

Its registered office is:

LogiCamms Limited Level 14

200 Mary Street Brisbane QLD 4000

The consolidated interim financial statements were authorised for issue by the Directors on 28 February 2019. The Directors have the power to amend and reissue the Interim Financial Report.

Your Directors present their interim financial report on LogiCamms Limited ("the Company") and its controlled entities ("the Group") for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

THE DIRECTORS

The persons who have been Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the half-year and up to the date of this report are:

Non-Executive Directors

Mr Peter Watson (Chairman)

Mr Richard Robinson

Mr Charles Rottier

Executive Directors

None

The person who has been the Company Secretary of the Company at all times during the half-year and up to the date of this report is Mr David Shaw.

REVIEW AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The interim financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 compare to the prior corresponding period ("pcp") as follows:

CONSOLIDATED 31 December 2018 31 December 2017 Reduction to PCP ($'000) ($'000) ($'000) Revenue 41,009 42,505 (1,496) Profit / (Loss) before tax (8,088) 862 (8,950) Profit / (Loss) after tax (8,604) 895 (9,499) EBITDAI 1 1,003 1,947 (944) EBITDAI as a % of revenue 2.45% 4.6% 2.15% Basic earnings per share (cents) (10.5) 1.1 (11.6)

The Group reported revenue of $41.0m and an EBITDAI of $1.0m for the half year compared to an EBITDAI of $1.95m for the half year ended 31 December 2017. The EBITDAI result included $0.2m of advisory costs associated with balance sheet repair and $0.1m of costs associated with the CEO recruitment. Revenue was $1.5m or 3.5% lower than the prior comparative period.

1 The Directors believe that the presentation of certain non-IFRS financial measures is useful for the users of this document as they reflect the underlying operational performance of the Group. The non-IFRS financial profit measures are used by the CEO to review the operations of the Group. The main non-IFRS measure used is EBITDAI - Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairment charge. Statutory net profit/(loss) after tax is reconciled to EBITDA as follows:

31 Dec 18 31 Dec 17 NPAT ($8.6m) $0.9m Add back: Interest $0.2m $0.1m Depreciation & Amortisation $0.9m $0.9m Tax $0.5m - Impairment $8.0m - EBITDAI $1.0m $1.9m

(continued)

In the first half of the 2019 financial year reimbursability increased above the target level of 80% (75% for FY18) with strong growth being experienced in the Asset Performance service line. Offsetting these improvements however was the termination of the Group's AIDE project with a tier 1 CSG producer due to factors outside LogiCamms control and the clean-up of a small number of poorly performing contracts. The Company has yet to see an increase in large project wins in the engineering service line, however increased focus is being applied to these larger opportunities and we anticipate some success in this area in H2. A feature of the results in H1 has been the improved consistency month on month and improving backlog to $34.3 million ($23.2 million in January 2018).

The Group recorded an operating loss after tax of $8.6 million (31 Dec 2017: Profit of $0.9m), following a non-cash impairment charge of $8.0 million. The Group recorded net operating cash outflows of $1.0 million (31 Dec 2017: outflow of $1.2m) during the half year ended 31 December 2018. The negative operating cash flow arose from the continued payment of the onerous lease on the Company's Perth office of $0.6m, payment of interest on the debt facility of $0.25m, payment of advisors' costs associated with the strategic balance sheet repair activities of $0.2m and other net working capital movements during the period. The net operating cash outflow was funded from cash reserves. No additional drawings under the working capital facility were made in the 6 months to 31 December 2018. Onerous lease payments start to reduce from June 2019.

During the period LogiCamms commissioned 333 Capital to undertake a Strategic Review of the Company's refinancing options, with a report presented to the Board in November 2018. Since our market update in August 2018, the Company has met all requirements set out by NAB to undertake a strategic balance sheet repair activity. Several alternatives were considered and the Board identified and resolved to pursue a preferred refinancing option involving a debtor finance facility and convertible notes. NAB has continued to support the Company and has extended its finance facilities with no change in limits or financial covenants for a further six months until 31 March 2020.

During the reporting period the Company's share price fell from approx. 19 cents at 30 June 2018 to 13 cents at 31 December 2018. The sustained nature of the fall in share price, the deficiency between market capitalisation and the Group's consolidated net assets as well as the implied value of the equity of the Company from the indicative, non-binding proposed merger described below, provided a strong indication of a potential impairment of goodwill at 31 December 2018. As a result, the Company undertook a value-in-use discounted cash flow analysis to assess the carrying value of its cash generating unit and associated goodwill. The impact of the first half operating and financial performance of the business on the forecast revenue, profitability and cashflows of the business in the second half of FY19 and future periods resulted in the value-in-use model indicating that the Company's goodwill was impaired by $8.0m.

The Company remains cautiously optimistic on the outlook for the remainder of the 2019 financial year. Work in hand as at 31 January 2019 was $34.3 million. The mix of project types and continued price competition in the market for engineering services requires a continuous focus on overhead efficiency and matching the level of resources available in the business with the pipeline of future work.

The Directors note the commentary in Note 2 to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements on the basis of preparation of the financial statements. The Note concludes that there is a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. The circumstances leading to this uncertainty are set out in detail in Note 2. Consequently, the auditors have modified their review opinion to include an 'Emphasis of matter'.

The Directors believe that the proposed merger transaction and/or other alternative strategic funding arrangements actively being pursued will substantially address the balance sheet repair required to ensure the Group has a sustainable level of working capital and net debt going forward. This will allow the Company to complete the restructuring necessary to return the business to an acceptable level of profitability.

DIVIDENDS

The Board has elected not to declare an interim dividend for the period ended 31 December 2018.

(continued)

AFTER BALANCE DATE EVENTS

Proposed merger transaction

During the reporting period a number of approaches were made to the Company proposing various change of control transactions. The Directors determined that of these, a merger proposal received from OSD Pty Limited, a privately-owned engineering consulting company with operations in Australia and New Zealand, was competitive with the Board's preferred refinancing option due to the potential synergies between the two businesses and the lower risk and accelerated return to sustainable profitability that such a merger offered. On 15 January 2019 the Company executed a confidential, non-binding terms sheet and both parties commenced to undertake due diligence.

The proposed merger transaction involves LogiCamms issuing new scrip as consideration for the acquisition of all the shares in OSD Pty Limited at an exchange ratio that is to be determined following completion of due diligence, but which is currently expected to result in the vendor shareholders holding 59% of the issued shares of the merged group and the transaction being accounted for as a reverse acquisition.

Should the parties conclude a Sale & Purchase Agreement the proposed transaction would be subject to several conditions precedent including approval by shareholders. Further details of the proposed merger transaction and timetable are outlined in the Company's half year results announcement to the ASX dated 28 February 2019.

Extension of finance facilities

On 26 February 2019 the Group's finance facilities with NAB were extended to 31 March 2020. There was no change to the facility limits or financial covenants under the agreement. One additional covenant was added to the agreement being that the Company must immediately notify NAB if the proposed merger transaction does not proceed and within 30 days must provide NAB with evidence satisfactory to NAB of the commencement of the implementation of one or more of the alternative refinancing options (for example, a debtor finance facility and/or convertible note issue). At the date of this report LCM has provided NAB with all undertakings and reports detailed in our annual report, to the satisfaction of the NAB.

The Directors are not aware of any other matters or circumstances not otherwise dealt with in this report or the interim financial statements that have, or may, significantly affect the operations or state of affairs of the Group in future years.

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

The auditor's independence declaration as required under s.307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 5.

ROUNDING OF AMOUNTS

The Company is of the kind referred to in Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Corporations Instruments 2016/191 dated 24 March 2016 pursuant to s.341(1) of the Corporations Act 2001, relating to the 'rounding off' of amounts in the Directors' Report and Consolidated Interim Financial Report. In accordance with that legislative instrument, amounts in the Consolidated Interim Financial Report have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, or in certain cases, to the nearest dollar.

This Report is made with the resolution of the Directors.

Peter Watson, Chairman

Dated at Brisbane, Australia this 28th day of February 2019.