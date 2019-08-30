Log in
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED

LogiCamms Limited    LCM   AU000000LCM1

LOGICAMMS LIMITED

(LCM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
0.19 AUD   +5.56%
04:46aLOGICAMMS : Appendix 4E – Preliminary Final Report
PU
04:46aLOGICAMMS : Appendix 4G
PU
04:46aLOGICAMMS : FY19 Full Year Results Announcement
PU
LogiCamms : FY19 Investor Presentation

0
08/30/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

FY19 Investor Presentation

Please copy and paste the following link into your browser:

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190830/pdf/4482r3hwztzvly.pdf

Alternatively, this presentation can be accessed via the ASX Website/LCM/LCM Announcements/ FY19 Investor Presentation

Page 1 of 1

31 August 2019

Disclaimer

LogiCamms Limited published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 23:16:01 UTC
Chart LOGICAMMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LogiCamms Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Gerard O'Neill Chief Executive Officer
Peter Lawrence Watson Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Drewe Chief Financial Officer
Iulius Mincu Director-Technology & Innovation
Richard Robinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGICAMMS LIMITED46.15%24
VINCI36.66%61 199
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-2.28%32 319
LARSEN & TOUBRO-6.46%26 278
FERROVIAL47.39%21 176
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-17.23%19 784
