Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  LogiCamms Limited    LCM   AU000000LCM1

LOGICAMMS LIMITED

(LCM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/28
0.185 AUD   --.--%
01:03aLOGICAMMS : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
06/28LOGICAMMS : Change in substantial holding – Tiga Trading Pty Ltd
PU
06/28LOGICAMMS : Completion of Merger with OSD Group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

LogiCamms : Final Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 01:03am EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

LogiCamms Limited

ABN

127 897 689

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Peter Watson

Date of last notice

30 November 2016

Date that director ceased to be director

28 June 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

917,169 ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

LogiCamms Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 05:02:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOGICAMMS LIMITED
01:03aLOGICAMMS : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
06/28LOGICAMMS : Change in substantial holding – Tiga Trading Pty Ltd
PU
06/28LOGICAMMS : Completion of Merger with OSD Group
PU
06/23LOGICAMMS : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
06/23LOGICAMMS : Results of Meeting
PU
06/19LOGICAMMS : Variation to CEO's Terms of Employment
PU
06/03LOGICAMMS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/22LOGICAMMS : Investor Presentation – OSD Merger
PU
05/22LOGICAMMS : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
03/24LOGICAMMS : Proposed Merger of LogiCamms and OSD
PU
More news
Chart LOGICAMMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LogiCamms Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Gerard O'Neill Chief Executive Officer
Peter Lawrence Watson Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Drewe Chief Financial Officer
Iulius Mincu Director-Technology & Innovation
Richard Robinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGICAMMS LIMITED42.31%11
VINCI25.05%61 492
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.88%35 163
LARSEN & TOUBRO8.04%31 613
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-5.16%23 338
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-6.72%20 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About