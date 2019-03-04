LogiCamms : H1 FY19 Earnings & Proposed Merger Announcement 0 03/04/2019 | 08:10pm EST Send by mail :

ASX Announcement 4 March 2019 LogiCamms H1 FY19 Earnings & Proposed Merger LogiCamms Limited ("LogiCamms" ASX: LCM) Thursday reported revenue of $41.0 million and EBITDAI of $1.0 million for the six months to December 2018. Six months to December 2018 Six months to December 2017 Revenue $41.0m $42.5m NPAT ($8.6m) $0.9m EBITDAI1 $1.0m $1.9m Operating cashflow ($1.0m) ($1.2m) Key points • Project gross margins and staff utilisation for reporting period were both ahead of budget assumptions, although revenue was impacted by lower than expected sales volume.

• Chris O'Neill appointed Chief Executive Officer 26 November 2018.

• 333 Capital commissioned to undertake Strategic Funding Review with options paper presented and balance sheet refinancing plan approved by the Board on 27 November 2018. In the interim, the Company's finance facility with NAB has been extended to 31 March 2020.

• The Board announces that it has signed an indicative non-binding Term Sheet and is nearing completion of due diligence in relation to a proposed merger of LogiCamms and OSD Pty Limited ("OSD"), a privately-owned engineering, operations and commercial services business with principal operations in Australia and New Zealand. The proposed merger remains subject to completion of due diligence and execution of a binding Share Sale and Purchase Agreement, and will require LogiCamms shareholder approval.

• The combined business would have pro forma FY19 revenue of approximately $130 million and pro forma normalised FY19 EBITDA of approximately $7 million. OSD will also bring a backlog of $23m of work in hand. Initial cost savings of more than $2 million per annum have been identified and over time additional synergies are anticipated. Financial performance The Group recorded a net loss after tax of $8.6m which included a non-cash impairment charge of $8.0m. While project gross margins and staff reimbursability (utilisation) for the reporting period were both ahead of budget assumptions, revenue was impacted by lower than expected sales volumes. 1 EBITDAI (Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairment) is unreviewed and is intended to provide a measure of financial performance before the impact of non-cash items such as depreciation, amortisation and impairment charges, as well as tax, interest income and expense. A reconciliation of EBITDAI to NPAT is included as a footnote at the end of this announcement. The Directors resolved to write down the value of goodwill by $8.0m after considering a number of factors including the Group's recent financial performance, market capitalisation relative to net assets and the implied value of the proposed merger. The goodwill write-down brings the Group's net asset value to a level approximating its market value. Earnings were also impacted by one-off costs in relation to the Strategic Funding Review, CEO recruitment and assessment of the proposed merger. Underlying EBITDAI for the reporting period was $1.3 million. Operating cash flow improved despite the continued payment of the onerous lease on the Company's Perth office of $0.6m, payment of interest of $0.25m on the debt facility and other net working capital movements during the period. The net operating cash outflow was funded from cash reserves with no additional drawings under the working capital facility in the six months to 31 December 2018. Onerous lease payments start to reduce from June 2019 and conclude in December 2019. Dividends The Board has elected not to declare an interim dividend for the period ended 31 December 2018. Operations update Chief Executive Officer, Chris O'Neill commenced with the Company on 26 November 2018 and is on track with the plan laid out at the Company's AGM for his first 100 days in the role. After extensive consultation with LogiCamms customers and staff, and after completing a detailed review of all aspects of the business, a number of key priorities have been progressed including: • Transformation of business development and tendering processes to increase the Company's win-rate, particularly for larger contracts, and improve project gross margins and cash-flows by ensuring differentiated value propositions for customers and an optimal commercial strategy for each tender.

• Reinforcing a clear structure and framework for performance and responsibility throughout the Company.

• Engagement and empowerment of the workforce, supported by regular communication of a clear vision and company identity, and implementation of Five Business Drivers (HSE, Profitable Growth, People, Customer-Centred and Innovation) as the structure for operational actions, decision making, reporting/measurement and cultural reinforcement.

• A drive to earlier commercialisation of technology developments and partnerships through a focused approach to addressing specific client opportunities, and by applying project management disciplines and accountabilities to product development and implementation. Mr O'Neill said, "Meeting our customers and staff and undertaking a detailed review of our business and its performance, has confirmed to me that LogiCamms has very strong fundamentals in engineering and technical capability, project execution track record and systems, and customer relationships, which results in a stream of ongoing work. "I am confident that continuing to sharpen operating disciplines and transform the way we pursue larger contracts will lead to profitable growth. The changes we are progressing will continue, and be bolstered, if the proposed merger with OSD proceeds. "The last step in the First 100 Days plan is a renewal of the Company's strategy and this is ideally timed to occur once the direction of the proposed merger with OSD is clear. A renewal of our strategy will be key to leveraging the operational changes we are putting in place to create additional value for our shareholders." Strategic Funding Review LogiCamms commissioned 333 Capital to undertake a strategic review of the Company's refinancing options, with a report presented to the Board in November 2018. Since the market update in August 2018, the Company has met all requirements to undertake a strategic balance sheet repair. Several refinancing options were considered and the Board identified and resolved to pursue a debtor finance facility and convertible notes. If the merger discussed below proceeds, the Company does not intend to pursue this option. NAB has continued to support the Company and has extended its finance facilities with no change in limits or financial covenants for a further six months until 31 March 2020. Merger Proposal The Board also received a number of approaches concerning possible mergers or acquisitions, and considered two non-binding expressions of interest with indicative financial terms. The proposal from OSD was competitive with the preferred refinancing option due to the expected synergies between the two businesses and OSD's net cash position that bolsters LogiCamms' balance sheet. It also provides an opportunity to reduce risk and accelerate the Company's return to profitable growth. The parties have executed a non-binding Term Sheet and are nearing completion of due diligence. The finalisation of the binding Share Sale and Purchase Agreement is well advanced and the Board currently expects that it will shortly be finalised and announced to shareholders along with the timetable for completion of the transaction. The proposed merger will require shareholder approval as it will involve OSD's major shareholder, Mr Brian O'Sullivan, and his associates acquiring a controlling stake in LogiCamms. Based on customary timeframes for similar transactions we expect an extraordinary general meeting to seek shareholder approval to be convened in early May 2019 and for the transaction to complete shortly thereafter. The proposed merger would involve LogiCamms issuing new shares to the existing OSD shareholders as consideration for the acquisition of all of the shares in OSD. Subject to finalisation of the terms of the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement, the post-transaction shareholding of the merged entity is expected to comprise a total of 200,795,034 ordinary shares, of which 82,325,964 ordinary shares (being 41% of the total shareholding) are to be retained by the current LogiCamms shareholders and 118,469,070 ordinary shares (being 59% of the total shareholding) are to be retained by the current OSD shareholders. There will be no cash consideration. Accordingly, no funding is required to complete the transaction. Discussions on the composition of the LogiCamms Board post-merger are continuing, however it has been agreed that Mr Charles Rottier will become Chairman, Mr Richard Robinson will continue as an independent director, and Mr Brian O'Sullivan and Mr Linton Burns will join the Board. It has also been agreed that Mr Chris O'Neill will continue as Chief Executive Officer and Mr Dan Drewe will continue as Chief Financial Officer. The merged entity will continue to trade under the LogiCamms name and the OSD name will be retained for the combined entity's pipelines and associated facilities division. Merger rationale The merger would create a strong ASX-listed mid-tier engineering, project delivery, technology, asset services and training group with approximately 550 employees and specialist offerings across a range of industries and locations in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific. OSD is an Australian proprietary company that provides multi-discipline engineering, project delivery commercial and operational services to the oil, gas, mining and petrochemical industries internationally. OSD offers whole of life services to asset owners in a range of market sectors including oil and gas, pipelines and facilities, processing and refining, water and hydro-transport. Further details about the OSD business are outlined in Annexure A. The combined business would have an expanded client base and provide greater capability to service customer requirements on larger and more complex projects. The combined business would also have significantly lower overhead per billable hour, further strengthening its competitive position. LogiCamms and OSD have complementary expertise and aligned cultures and operating methods, and the Board considers that the merger would accelerate the recovery of the LogiCamms business and reduce the risks to the Company and shareholders. The combined business would have pro forma FY19 revenue of approximately $130 million and pro forma normalised FY19 EBITDA of approximately $7 million. OSD will also bring a backlog of $23m of work in hand. Initial cost savings of more than $2 million per annum have been identified and over time additional synergies are anticipated. OSD also brings a strong balance sheet with net cash of approximately $5 million as at 31 December 2018. Accordingly, the combined business would have a significantly strengthened balance sheet and is expected to have a net cash position after completion of the transaction and payment of transaction costs. This strengthened balance sheet, combined with enhanced profitability, will allow the combined business to secure appropriate long-term financing facilities. The proposed transaction would be subject to several conditions precedent, which will include approval by LogiCamms shareholders and is likely to include a satisfactory Independent Expert opinion, a new refinancing package being entered into, and no material adverse change and key customer consent conditions. Further details of the proposed transaction as set out in the indicative non-binding Term Sheet are included in Annexure B. An Independent Expert Report (IER) will be commissioned by LogiCamms to provide an opinion on whether the merger proposal is fair and reasonable from the perspective of the shareholders of LogiCamms and assist the shareholders in considering whether to vote in favour of the merger proposal. The IER is required as one of the OSD shareholders, Mr Brian O'Sullivan, will acquire a relevant interest in more than 20% of the issued share capital of LogiCamms pursuant to the merger proposal. The Corporations Act ("the Act") prohibits such an acquisition without making a full takeover offer for all the shares in LogiCamms. An exemption to this prohibition is contained in item 7 of section 611 of the Act, which permits the acquisition of such an interest where it has been approved by shareholders. In deciding whether to vote on such a resolution, shareholders must be provided with an IER that expresses the Expert's opinion on whether the proposed transaction is fair and reasonable. The shareholders will also be requested to approve the issue of the consideration shares in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1. The Board will continue to advance the preferred refinancing option in the event that the merger proposal does not proceed. Board changes Chairman, Peter Watson has confirmed his intention to retire from the Board of LogiCamms and he will not stand for re-election at the Company's next AGM. The timing of his retirement is contingent upon either shareholder approval of the proposed merger or execution of the Company's refinancing strategy. The Board acknowledges Mr Watson's contribution to LogiCamms as a non-executive director and Chairman since 2011. Mr Watson said, "It has been a privilege to play a part in steering the Company through periods of growth as well as market challenges for both the industry and the business. "LogiCamms has a reputation for first-rate engineering capability and client relationships, and I am excited about the future for the business." Outlook The Company remains cautiously optimistic on the outlook for the remainder of the financial year. In January 2019, the business has experienced an uplift in backlog and pipeline, with commencement of a number of new projects and an increase in customer tendering activity. Work in hand for LogiCamms on a standalone basis was $34.3 million at 31 January 2019, up from $30.8 million at 30 June 2018 and $26.8m at the end of December 2018. However, given the proposed merger would materially impact FY19 revenue and EBITDA, there will be no update to guidance at this time. The Board will reassess this position once the outcome of the merger proposal is confirmed. - ends - Further information Chris O'Neill Media enquiries Chief Executive Officer Alasdair Jeffrey +61 7 3058 7000 0404 926 768 About LogiCamms LogiCamms is an agile, flexible engineering and related services company which draws upon our wealth of experience to deliver innovative tailored solutions to our clients, including leading owners and operators of minerals and metals, hydrocarbons and infrastructure assets. The Company works to reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and enhance the value of our customers' operations. LogiCamms is also an Australian leader in the provision of automation and control systems. LogiCamms is an Australian Securities Exchange listed Company (ASX: LCM) with offices across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. LogiCamms' Vision is to be a market leader delivering outstanding customer solutions Reconciliation of EBITDAI to NPAT Statutory net profit/(loss) after tax is reconciled to EBITDAI as follows: 31 Dec 18 31 Dec 17 NPAT ($8.6m) $0.9m Add back: Interest $0.2m $0.1m Depreciation & Amortisation $0.9m $0.9m Tax $0.5m - Impairment EBITDAI $8.0m $1.0m - $1.9m

