LogiCamms : Investor Presentation – OSD Merger

Creating a platform to build the mid-tier specialist engineering and operations group in Australia and New Zealand
LogiCamms acquisition of OSD Pty Ltd
INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2019
Strategic rationale for Merged LCM
Merged LCM positioned to be a leading mid-tier engineering services business with breadth and depth of technical capability, diverse client base and revenue streams.
Substantial cross-selling opportunities
Increased scale and complementary service offering across multiple jurisdictions and industries
Cost synergies
Approximately $3 million per annum initial, low risk synergies will result in increased pricing
flexibility and higher probability of winning work. Reduce corporate costs to industry norms
Strengthened competitive position
Allowing LCM to bid and secure larger and more complex projects
Strengthened balance sheet
Merged LCM benefits from OSD's strong cash position ($6.9m net cash at 22 March 2019)
and net cash position
Catalyst to improve employee
Dedicated Head of People and Culture reporting to CEO
engagement and satisfaction
High quality management team
Combination of LCM and OSD senior management to bolster leadership
Accelerate LCM
Additional management capability, scale and momentum
Low risk transition plan
Complementary expertise, and aligned cultures and operating methods underpin transition
plan to deliver benefit to customers, employees and shareholders
Transaction summary
Acquisition of OSD by LogiCamms
Issue of 118,469,070 consideration shares to OSD shareholders
Issue of 4,780,229 LCM Options to prescribed OSD executives (and cancel existing OSD Options)
Merged LCM ownership structure
OSD shareholders will own 59% (118,469,070 shares)
LCM shareholders will own 41% (82,325,964 shares)
LogiCamms Directors' Recommendation
Unanimously consider Transaction is in best interests of LogiCamms shareholders
Unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favour of the Resolutions, in the absence of a superior proposal
Independent Expert opinion: Transaction is fair and reasonable to non-associated Shareholders.
Key OSD strengths to benefit Merged LCM
Established in 1992, providing multi-disciplinary engineering, operation and commercial services to the conventional and unconventional oil, gas, mining and petrochemical industries in Australia, New Zealand and PNG
OSD key strengths:
Strong client relationships
High quality management with meaningful shareholdings
O&M mix of work provides longer term work in hand and earnings stability
Pipeline of large project opportunities
Efficient operations support strong performance through the cycle
OSD reported average annual EBITDA of $0.8m in a period of weak trading conditions in oil & gas and mining markets from FY15 to FY17
In the period from FY12 to FY14, OSD's annual EBITDA averaged $4.7m
Engineering and
Conceptual and feasibility studies: detailed
Project Management
design, project management, EPCM and EPC
Operations and
Pipeline engineers and field technicians as
Maintenance
a standalone service or support assignment
OSD New Zealand
Full detailed design and EPCM, project
management, operations and maintenance,
asset management and minor capital works
FY17
Revenue $22.9m
EBITDA $1.1m
FY18
Revenue $42.2m
EBITDA $7.5m
H1FY19 Revenue $18.4m
EBITDA $1.8m
Merged LCM
Pro forma forecast FY19
Revenue approximately $120m
Normalised EBITDAI $6.7m
Work-in-hand$57m (January 2019)
Board
Management
- Charles Rottier
- Chris O'Neill
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
PERTH
- Brian O'Sullivan AM
- Dan Drewe
- Linton Burns
Chief Financial Officer
- Richard Robinson
- Brian O'Sullivan AM
- Additional
Executive, Corporate Development
- Laurie Paxton
independent
director TBA
Head of People and Culture
- Linton Burns
Transition Director
DARWIN
MACKAY
LOGICAMMS
OSD
BRISBANE
WHYALLA
ADELAIDE
NEW PLYMOUTH MELBOURNE
