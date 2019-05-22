Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  LogiCamms Limited    LCM   AU000000LCM1

LOGICAMMS LIMITED

(LCM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/21
0.155 AUD   -3.13%
05/22LOGICAMMS : Investor Presentation – OSD Merger
PU
05/22LOGICAMMS : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
03/24LOGICAMMS : Proposed Merger of LogiCamms and OSD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

LogiCamms : Investor Presentation – OSD Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 11:53pm EDT

Creating a platform to build the mid-tier specialist engineering and operations group in Australia and New Zealand

LogiCamms acquisition of OSD Pty Ltd

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2019

Strategic rationale for Merged LCM

Merged LCM positioned to be a leading mid-tier engineering services business with breadth and depth of technical capability, diverse client base and revenue streams.

Substantial cross-selling opportunities

Increased scale and complementary service offering across multiple jurisdictions and industries

Cost synergies

Approximately $3 million per annum initial, low risk synergies will result in increased pricing

flexibility and higher probability of winning work. Reduce corporate costs to industry norms

Strengthened competitive position

Allowing LCM to bid and secure larger and more complex projects

Strengthened balance sheet

Merged LCM benefits from OSD's strong cash position ($6.9m net cash at 22 March 2019)

and net cash position

Catalyst to improve employee

Dedicated Head of People and Culture reporting to CEO

engagement and satisfaction

High quality management team

Combination of LCM and OSD senior management to bolster leadership

Accelerate LCM

Additional management capability, scale and momentum

Low risk transition plan

Complementary expertise, and aligned cultures and operating methods underpin transition

plan to deliver benefit to customers, employees and shareholders

2

Transaction summary

Acquisition of OSD by LogiCamms

  • Issue of 118,469,070 consideration shares to OSD shareholders
  • Issue of 4,780,229 LCM Options to prescribed OSD executives (and cancel existing OSD Options)

Merged LCM ownership structure

  • OSD shareholders will own 59% (118,469,070 shares)
  • LCM shareholders will own 41% (82,325,964 shares)

LogiCamms Directors' Recommendation

  • Unanimously consider Transaction is in best interests of LogiCamms shareholders
  • Unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favour of the Resolutions, in the absence of a superior proposal

Independent Expert opinion: Transaction is fair and reasonable to non-associated Shareholders.

3

Key OSD strengths to benefit Merged LCM

Established in 1992, providing multi-disciplinary engineering, operation and commercial services to the conventional and unconventional oil, gas, mining and petrochemical industries in Australia, New Zealand and PNG

OSD key strengths:

  • Strong client relationships
  • High quality management with meaningful shareholdings
  • O&M mix of work provides longer term work in hand and earnings stability
  • Pipeline of large project opportunities
  • Efficient operations support strong performance through the cycle
    • OSD reported average annual EBITDA of $0.8m in a period of weak trading conditions in oil & gas and mining markets from FY15 to FY17
    • In the period from FY12 to FY14, OSD's annual EBITDA averaged $4.7m

4

Engineering and

Conceptual and feasibility studies: detailed

Project Management

design, project management, EPCM and EPC

Operations and

Pipeline engineers and field technicians as

Maintenance

a standalone service or support assignment

OSD New Zealand

Full detailed design and EPCM, project

management, operations and maintenance,

asset management and minor capital works

FY17

Revenue $22.9m

EBITDA $1.1m

FY18

Revenue $42.2m

EBITDA $7.5m

H1 FY19 Revenue $18.4m

EBITDA $1.8m

Merged LCM

Pro forma forecast FY19

  • Revenue approximately $120m
  • Normalised EBITDAI $6.7m
  • Work-in-hand$57m (January 2019)

Board

Management

- Charles Rottier

- Chris O'Neill

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

PERTH

- Brian O'Sullivan AM

- Dan Drewe

- Linton Burns

Chief Financial Officer

- Richard Robinson

- Brian O'Sullivan AM

- Additional

Executive, Corporate Development

- Laurie Paxton

independent

director TBA

Head of People and Culture

- Linton Burns

Transition Director

5

DARWIN

MACKAY

LOGICAMMS

OSD

BRISBANE

WHYALLA

ADELAIDE

NEW PLYMOUTH MELBOURNE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LogiCamms Limited published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 03:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOGICAMMS LIMITED
05/22LOGICAMMS : Investor Presentation – OSD Merger
PU
05/22LOGICAMMS : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
03/24LOGICAMMS : Proposed Merger of LogiCamms and OSD
PU
03/04LOGICAMMS : H1 FY19 Earnings & Proposed Merger Announcement
PU
02/28LOGICAMMS : Appendix 4D First Half FY19
PU
02/28LOGICAMMS : FY19 Half Year Financial Report
PU
2018LOGICAMMS : Appendix 3B
PU
2018LOGICAMMS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018LOGICAMMS : Chairperson's & CEO's Addresses to Shareholders
PU
2018LOGICAMMS : appoints new Chief Executive Officer
PU
More news
Chart LOGICAMMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LogiCamms Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Gerard O'Neill Chief Executive Officer
Peter Lawrence Watson Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Drewe Chief Financial Officer
Iulius Mincu Director-Technology & Innovation
Richard Robinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGICAMMS LIMITED23.08%8
VINCI24.13%59 373
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-2.46%33 648
LARSEN & TOUBRO0.80%29 177
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-3.66%22 958
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-5.87%20 788
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About