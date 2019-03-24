LogiCamms : Proposed Merger of LogiCamms and OSD 0 03/24/2019 | 07:10pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX Announcement 24 March 2019 Proposed Merger of LogiCamms and OSD The Board of LogiCamms Limited (ASX: LCM) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with OSD Pty Limited under which the companies have agreed to a proposed merger to create a strong ASX-listed mid-tier engineering business with more than 550 employees and forecast pro forma FY19 normalised EBITDAI of approximately $6.7 million. The Directors unanimously recommend LogiCamms shareholders vote in favour of the proposed merger, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an independent expert concluding that the merger is fair or reasonable to LogiCamms shareholders. Key points • The proposed merger will create a strong ASX-listed mid-tier engineering, project delivery, technology, asset services and training group with specialist offerings across a range of industries throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

• Current LogiCamms shareholders will own 41% and current OSD shareholders will own 59% of the merged business.

• OSD is a respected multi-discipline engineering services business with a strong pedigree and track record, long term client relationships and experienced senior management with their own capital invested in the business.

• The combined business will have pro forma forecast FY19 revenue of approximately $120 million and pro forma forecast FY19 normalised EBITDAI of approximately $6.7 million. As of January 2019, the combined businesses had aggregate work in hand of $57 million.

• Upon completion, LogiCamms will have a significantly strengthened balance sheet, benefiting from OSD's net cash at 22 March 2019 of approximately $6.9 million.

• The merger combines complementary expertise, aligned cultures and operating methods, and creates an expanded client base and greater capability to win and service larger and more complex projects.

• LogiCamms and OSD have identified initial cost synergies of approximately $3 million per annum with additional cost and revenue synergies expected over time. A detailed post-merger integration plan is being developed which will deliver better outcomes for employees and clients as well as shareholders.

• The proposed merger is unanimously recommended by the Board of LogiCamms in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an independent expert concluding that the merger is fair and/or reasonable to LogiCamms shareholders. About OSD Established in 1992, OSD is an Australian proprietary company that provides multi-discipline engineering, project delivery, commercial and operational services to the oil, gas, mining and petrochemical industries in Australia and internationally. OSD offers whole of life services to asset owners in a range of market sectors including oil and gas, pipelines and facilities, processing and refining, water and hydro-transport. OSD is 100% employee-owned, with 66% owned by its founder, Mr Brian O'Sullivan AM. LogiCamms Limited Share Registry ASX:LCM Link Market Services Limited ACN 127 897 689 Ph: +61 7 3320 2200 www.logicamms.com.au www.linkmarketservices.com.au OSD has built a strong track record of financial performance through the economic cycle. In FY18 OSD recorded revenue of $42 million and EBITDA of $7.5 million. In the first half of FY19, OSD delivered revenue of $18.5 million and EBITDA of $1.8 million. Through the period FY15 to FY17, during which the underlying markets of OSD's main clients (primarily oil and gas and mining) were extremely weak, OSD delivered an average annual EBITDA of $0.8 million. In the period between FY12 and FY14, OSD's annual EBITDA averaged $4.7 million. OSD has been able to achieve this track record through several key strengths: • Specialisation and leading position in pipelining for oil and gas, water, and hydro-transport, including associated facilities required for operation

• Strong, long term relationships with a diverse range of large and mid-tier clients

• Experienced senior management with their own money invested in the business

• Disciplined cost management

• Efficient processes with high levels of accountability

• Motivated and engaged employee base

• A portion of work-in-hand linked to longer term Operations and Maintenance contracts that provide greater revenue predictability. In addition to its portfolio of engineering projects OSD has, as a result of its close client relationships and specialised technical expertise, been able to secure a leading role in a number of large-scale hydro-transport pipeline (and associated facilities) projects (for the mining industry) in which OSD has invested significant time developing over several years. While there is still risk that some or all of these projects do not proceed, they are now sufficiently advanced to provide large, high margin potential future revenue streams. OSD has an attractive long-term growth profile driven by the strong momentum in its core engineering business and supplemented by these large bespoke projects. Further details about the OSD business, including extracts from its financial statements, are contained in LogiCamms' ASX announcement on 4 March 2019. Merger rationale The combined business will have pro forma forecast FY19 revenue of approximately $120 million, pro forma forecast and normalised FY19 forecast EBITDA of approximately $6.7 million (forecast revised down from $7 million in the previous announcement due to some projects being delayed). At 22 March OSD's net cash was $6.9 million (up nearly $2 million from the previous announcement). As of January 2019, the combined businesses had aggregate work in hand of more than $57 million. The merger delivers the following benefits. 1. Substantial low risk cost synergies Through the due diligence process, LogiCamms and OSD have identified cost synergies of approximately $3 million per annum from eliminating duplication in both central and local operations. 2. Future revenue synergy potential By combining the businesses to realise synergies and eliminate duplication, the combined business will have lower overhead per billable hour, strengthening LogiCamms' competitive position and increasing the potential to win a higher proportion of future tendered work. LogiCamms Limited Share Registry ASX:LCM Link Market Services Limited ACN 127 897 689 Ph: +61 7 3320 2200 www.logicamms.com.au www.linkmarketservices.com.au In addition, given the complementary skill sets between LogiCamms and OSD, there are likely to be significant opportunities to cross-sell to the companies' respective client bases over time. 3. Catalyst to drive improved employee engagement and satisfaction OSD brings a strong history of employee share ownership and alignment of the interests of employees and owners, which has resulted in high levels of employee satisfaction. The transaction will provide a catalyst to increase employee satisfaction, engagement and share ownership within the business. Building on OSD experience, LogiCamms is implementing several new initiatives to increase employee engagement and retention including the creation of a new role, Head of People and Culture, reporting directly to CEO Chris O'Neill; and additional use of short and long-term incentives to better align employees with the performance of the company. 4. Positioned to be a leading mid-tier engineering services business with breadth and depth of technical capability and correspondingly diverse client base and revenue streams The merger creates a strong ASX-listed mid-tier engineering, project delivery, technology, asset services and training group with approximately 550 employees and specialist offerings across a range of industries throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific. The combined business will have an expanded client base and provide greater capability to service customer requirements on larger and more complex projects. 5. Strengthened balance sheet and access to funding OSD brings a strong balance sheet with net cash of $6.9 million at 22 March 2019. Accordingly, the combined business will have a significantly strengthened balance sheet and is expected to have a net cash position after completion of the transaction and payment of transaction costs. A stronger balance sheet and substantial cost synergies will allow the combined business to secure appropriate long-term financing facilities. A stronger company will have the ability to secure and execute larger client projects. 6. Complementary expertise and compatible cultures LogiCamms and OSD have complementary expertise and aligned cultures and operating methods. A detailed transition plan is being prepared to ensure the merger is successful and that the merged company delivers better outcomes for employees, clients and shareholders. 7. Reduces the risk of a turnaround of LogiCamms as a standalone business The merger provides additional management capability, scale and momentum to accelerate LogiCamms' turnaround. The integration of the two businesses is expected to bring significant benefits to employees and clients. The merger will also strengthen the company's balance sheet. The Board believes these factors will provide an opportunity to reduce risk and accelerate the Company's return to profitable growth. LogiCamms Chairman, Mr Peter Watson said, "The merger is a step change for LogiCamms. The combined business will have enhanced professional capabilities, an expanded client base, a stronger balance sheet and the capacity to work on larger projects. We are confident the merger will greatly benefit our clients, our people and our shareholders." Chairman of OSD, Mr Brian O'Sullivan AM, said, "I would like to express my gratitude to the Board members and executives of both LogiCamms and OSD for the positive engagement that has culminated in the merger of these two fine organisations. I see this as a great platform to grow a greater capability of service delivery for our clients." LogiCamms Limited Share Registry ASX:LCM Link Market Services Limited ACN 127 897 689 Ph: +61 7 3320 2200 www.logicamms.com.au www.linkmarketservices.com.au LogiCamms Chairman-designate, Mr Charles Rottier said, "We believe this transaction will provide a catalyst for a significant improvement in the financial performance of LogiCamms. We have worked closely with the OSD team to prepare a transition plan that will ensure the merger is a success." Transaction details The Directors of LogiCamms unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the proposed merger in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an independent expert concluding that the merger is fair and/or reasonable to LogiCamms shareholders. The proposed merger involves LogiCamms issuing new shares to the existing OSD shareholders as consideration for the acquisition of all the shares in OSD. The post-transaction shareholding of the merged entity will comprise a total of 200,795,034 ordinary shares, of which 82,325,964 ordinary shares (being 41% of the total shareholding) are to be retained by the current LogiCamms shareholders and 118,469,070 ordinary shares (being 59% of the total shareholding) are to be issued to the current OSD shareholders. Further details of major post-merger shareholdings in LogiCamms are included in Annexure A. As part of the proposed transaction, current OSD option holders will have their existing OSD options cancelled and will be issued with new options in LogiCamms, with the quantum and strike price intended to mirror the economic entitlement of their cancelled OSD options. The proposed terms of the new LogiCamms options to be issued to current OSD option holders are set out in Annexure B. The proposed transaction is subject to several conditions precedent, including approval by LogiCamms shareholders, a satisfactory independent expert opinion, a new refinancing package, no material adverse changes and key customer consents. Further details of the proposed transaction as set out in the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement are included in Annexure C. There will be no cash consideration. Accordingly, no funding is required to complete the transaction. The proposed merger will require shareholder approval as it will involve OSD's major shareholder, Mr Brian O'Sullivan, and his associates acquiring a stake of more than 20%1 in LogiCamms. The Corporations Act prohibits such an acquisition without making a full takeover offer for all the shares in LogiCamms. An exemption to this prohibition is contained in item 7 of section 611 of the Act, which permits the acquisition of such an interest where it has been approved by shareholders. An Independent Expert Report (IER) is being commissioned by LogiCamms to provide an opinion on whether the merger proposal is fair and reasonable (or is not fair but is reasonable) for shareholders and to assist shareholders in considering whether to vote in favour of the merger proposal. LogiCamms shareholders will also be requested to approve the issue of the consideration shares in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1. Further information in relation to the proposed merger, including the IER, will be provided to LogiCamms shareholders with the Notice of Meeting that will be distributed in due course. 1 Entities controlled by Brian O'Sullivan will have a total relevant shareholding post-merger of 38.4% of LogiCamms issued capital. LogiCamms Limited Share Registry ASX:LCM Link Market Services Limited ACN 127 897 689 Ph: +61 7 3320 2200 www.logicamms.com.au www.linkmarketservices.com.au Post-merger Board structure The composition of the LogiCamms Board post-merger has been agreed between LogiCamms and OSD. The following changes in Board appointments will be made conditional on, and effective from, completion of the proposed merger. • Mr Peter Watson will step down as Chairman

• Mr Charles Rottier will become independent Chairman

• Mr Brian O'Sullivan AM and Mr Linton Burns will join the Board as executive directors

• Mr Richard Robinson will remain on the Board as an independent director

• An additional independent director will be selected by the Board to provide complementary capabilities and experience. Mr O'Sullivan is the founder of OSD Pty Limited and has more than 30 years' experience in business management, project management and engineering, specialising in energy developments with an emphasis on oil and gas pipelines and facilities. He has design and construction experience with major pipelines and petrochemical facilities in Australia, Papua New Guinea and South-east Asia. In 2015, he received an Order of Australia for "significant service to engineering in the oil and gas industry, and to support for people with muscular dystrophy". Mr O'Sullivan has held a number of commercial directorships in various sectors and has been active in the not-for-profit sector including roles on the boards of the Queensland Muscular Dystrophy Association and the National Muscular Dystrophy Foundation and was formerly Chairman of the Foundation for five years. Mr Burns is Managing Director of OSD Pty Limited and has more than 25 years' experience in commercial and general management including leading corporate transactions. He previously held the role of CFO of OSD. He has also been CFO and COO of two ASX and Nasdaq listed companies. Mr Burns has a Bachelor of Accountancy and is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia. Post-merger key management personnel Mr Chris O'Neill will continue as Chief Executive Officer and Mr Dan Drewe will continue as Chief Financial Officer of LogiCamms. Mr Linton Burns will move from his current role as Managing Director of OSD to Director, Transition with responsibility for leading the integration of the two businesses. Mr Brian O'Sullivan will move from his current role as General Manager, Corporate Development at OSD to Director, Corporate Development. OSD's Head of People and Culture, Laurie Paxton, will be appointed as Head of People and Culture for LogiCamms. The remainder of the senior executive group will be assembled drawing on the strongest capability from each organisation. LogiCamms Limited Share Registry ASX:LCM Link Market Services Limited ACN 127 897 689 Ph: +61 7 3320 2200 www.logicamms.com.au www.linkmarketservices.com.au Attachments Original document

