LogiCamms : Results of Meeting

24 June 2019
Companies Announcement Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St George's Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Dear Sir/Madam,
LogiCamms Limited (ACN 127 897 689)
Extraordinary General Meeting - Voting Results
The LogiCamms Limited's Extraordinary General Meeting was held today.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we advise the following details of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
All resolutions were passed by a show of hands. The resolutions presented for shareholder consideration and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out below.
Resolution 1:
"An ordinary resolution, for the purposes of section 611 item 7 of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, to approve:
LCM's acquisition of the OSD Group; and
the issue of the 118,469,070 fully paid ordinary Consideration Shares to the OSD Shareholders (in their Respective Proportions) as consideration for the acquisition of the
OSD Group, including the issue of 42,786,349 Shares to Mr Brian O'Sullivan and the issue of 34,316,738 Shares to BOS Holdings (an entity controlled by Mr Brian O'Sullivan), which will increase Mr O'Sullivan's voting power in LCM from 0% to 38.4%."
In Favour
Against
Abstention
Proxy's Discretion
46,066,774
343,267
22,771
190,395
The motion was carried on a unanimous show of hands as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 2:
"An ordinary resolution, pursuant to and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, to approve the issue of the issue of the 4,780,229 LCM Options to the OSD Option Holders, which if all LCM Options were exercised, would constitute in aggregate approximately 2.33% of the total Shares on issue in LCM upon such exercise."
In Favour
Against
Abstention
Proxy's Discretion
46,075,984
352,183
29,895
170,145
The motion was carried on a unanimous show of hands as an ordinary resolution. Yours faithfully
David Shaw
Company Secretary
