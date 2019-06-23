LogiCamms : Results of Meeting

24 June 2019

Dear Sir/Madam,

LogiCamms Limited (ACN 127 897 689)

Extraordinary General Meeting - Voting Results

The LogiCamms Limited's Extraordinary General Meeting was held today.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we advise the following details of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

All resolutions were passed by a show of hands. The resolutions presented for shareholder consideration and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out below.

Resolution 1:

"An ordinary resolution, for the purposes of section 611 item 7 of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, to approve:

LCM's acquisition of the OSD Group; and the issue of the 118,469,070 fully paid ordinary Consideration Shares to the OSD Shareholders (in their Respective Proportions) as consideration for the acquisition of the

OSD Group, including the issue of 42,786,349 Shares to Mr Brian O'Sullivan and the issue of 34,316,738 Shares to BOS Holdings (an entity controlled by Mr Brian O'Sullivan), which will increase Mr O'Sullivan's voting power in LCM from 0% to 38.4%."

In Favour Against Abstention Proxy's Discretion 46,066,774 343,267 22,771 190,395

The motion was carried on a unanimous show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

