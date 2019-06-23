Log in
LOGICAMMS LIMITED

(LCM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/21
0.19 AUD   -5.00%
LogiCamms : Results of Meeting

06/23/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

24 June 2019

Companies Announcement Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Dear Sir/Madam,

LogiCamms Limited (ACN 127 897 689)

Extraordinary General Meeting - Voting Results

The LogiCamms Limited's Extraordinary General Meeting was held today.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we advise the following details of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

All resolutions were passed by a show of hands. The resolutions presented for shareholder consideration and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out below.

Resolution 1:

"An ordinary resolution, for the purposes of section 611 item 7 of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, to approve:

  1. LCM's acquisition of the OSD Group; and
  2. the issue of the 118,469,070 fully paid ordinary Consideration Shares to the OSD Shareholders (in their Respective Proportions) as consideration for the acquisition of the
    OSD Group, including the issue of 42,786,349 Shares to Mr Brian O'Sullivan and the issue of 34,316,738 Shares to BOS Holdings (an entity controlled by Mr Brian O'Sullivan), which will increase Mr O'Sullivan's voting power in LCM from 0% to 38.4%."

In Favour

Against

Abstention

Proxy's Discretion

46,066,774

343,267

22,771

190,395

The motion was carried on a unanimous show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

LOGICAMMS LIMITED

TEL: +61 7 3058 7000

FAX: +61 7 3058 7111

WEB: www.logicamms.com.au

LEVEL 14, 200 MARY STREET, BRISBANE, QLD 4000

PO BOX 3291, BRISBANE GPO, QLD, 4000

ABN: 90 127 897 689

Page 1 of 2

Resolution 2:

"An ordinary resolution, pursuant to and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, to approve the issue of the issue of the 4,780,229 LCM Options to the OSD Option Holders, which if all LCM Options were exercised, would constitute in aggregate approximately 2.33% of the total Shares on issue in LCM upon such exercise."

In Favour

Against

Abstention

Proxy's Discretion

46,075,984

352,183

29,895

170,145

The motion was carried on a unanimous show of hands as an ordinary resolution. Yours faithfully

David Shaw

Company Secretary

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

LogiCamms Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 02:19:02 UTC
