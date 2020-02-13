Log in
LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(LOGC)
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

02/13/2020 | 12:13pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (“LogicBio” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LOGC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. LogicBio issued a press release on February 10, 2020, stating “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on [LogicBio’s] Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for LB-001 for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) pending the resolution of certain clinical and nonclinical questions.” Based on this news, shares of LogicBio fell by almost 32% on February 11, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
