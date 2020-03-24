Log in
LOGC Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/24/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (“LogicBio” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: LOGC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired LogicBio securities between December 3, 2018 and February 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/logc.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.'s behind-schedule and rushed Investigational New Drug ("IND") submission of LB-001 did not answer certain pertinent clinical and nonclinical questions; (2) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was likely to hold or deny the IND submission of LB-001 for treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA); and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/logc. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in LogicBio you have until May 18, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
