LOGC LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP LAW FIRM, Reminds LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Large Losses of the May 18th Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – LOGC

04/12/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) between December 3, 2018 and February 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important May 18, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for LogicBio investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the LogicBio class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1776.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogicBio’s behind-schedule and rushed Investigational New Drug (“IND”) submission of LB-001 did not answer certain pertinent clinical and nonclinical questions; (2) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was likely to hold or deny the IND submission of LB-001 for treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA); and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 18, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1776.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
