LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(LOGC)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

03/19/2020

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between December 3, 2018 and February 10, 2020. LogicBio is a genome editing company that focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients. LogicBio's lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia ("MMA").

If you suffered a loss as a result of LogicBio's misconduct, click here.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, on April 1, 2019, LogicBio released its full year 2018 financial results, touting the Company's progress with LB-001 and stating "the Company continues to advance its lead product candidate to an expected Investigational New Drug (IND) by the end of 2019" and into a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in MMA patients in 2020. Throughout the relevant period, LogicBio continued to affirm LB-001's progress and timeline, and on January 10, 2020, the Company announced the submission of its IND with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Despite LogicBio's confidence in LB-001's IND, on February 10, 2020, LogicBio revealed that "the [FDA] has placed a clinical hold on the [IND] submission for LB-001 for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) pending the resolution of certain clinical and nonclinical questions." On this news, LogicBio's share price fell almost 32%, to close at $7.11 per share. The stock continues to decline.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
