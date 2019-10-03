Logicom Public : BSides Cyprus event

Date: 5 October 2019
Location: Cyprus University of Technology, Limassol
Logicom Solutions is the Platinum Sponsor of BSides Cyprus which is an annual information security event including technical presentations and workshops and providing a common ground to infosec professionals for discussion, collaboration and education.
Security BSides is a non-profit community-driven framework for building events for and by information security community members.
For registrations and for more information regarding the event visit: https://bsidescyprus.com
