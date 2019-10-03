Log in
Logicom Public : BSides Cyprus event

0
10/03/2019

Date: 5 October 2019
Location: Cyprus University of Technology, Limassol

Logicom Solutions is the Platinum Sponsor of BSides Cyprus which is an annual information security event including technical presentations and workshops and providing a common ground to infosec professionals for discussion, collaboration and education.

Security BSides is a non-profit community-driven framework for building events for and by information security community members.

For registrations and for more information regarding the event visit: https://bsidescyprus.com

Disclaimer

Logicom Public Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 00:26:09 UTC
