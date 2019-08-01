Log in
Logicom Public : Interview of Mr. Chrysostomos Kridiotis at Economy Today

08/01/2019 | 04:40am EDT

Mr. Chrysostomos Kridiotis, the managing Director of Logicom Solutions, at his interview at Economy Today emphasized on the importance of digital transformation and how it affects the businesses today.

Regarding the organizations in Cyprus, Mr. Kridiotis mentioned that most of them are willing to consider the benefits of the digital world but there is still a number of businesses that is hesitant to proceed with targeted investments that will lead to their digital transformation. This is where Logicom Solutions comes in to support the organizations achieve their business vision and compete effectively in the new digital business world by offering high-quality, value-adding advisory services, innovative software solutions and a comprehensive set of solutions for ICT infrastructure.

You can read the interview of Mr. Kridiotis at Economy Today by downloading the relevant document.

Disclaimer

Logicom Public Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 08:39:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
