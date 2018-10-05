Log in
Logicom Public : partners with 21st Cyprus Marathon 2019

10/05/2018 | 03:48pm CEST

​Logicom Public Ltd has signed on for two more years as Title Sponsor of the Logicom Cyprus Marathon, set to take place on Sunday, 17th March 2019 in Paphos.

'Our partnership with the Logicom Cyprus Marathon is now in its fifth consecutive year, and we are very proud to see how much it has grown and developed throughout the course of our journey together,' says Logicom's Managing Director, Varnavas Irinarchos. 'Logicom is honored to lend its name to this highly professional, multi-cultural running event. Our colleagues have always participated enthusiastically, with the Logicom Running Team growing year by year. This coming March, we look forward to once again join runners from all across the world, and showcase what our beautiful island in the Mediterranean has to offer.'

In 2019, the Logicom Cyprus Marathon will be in its 21st year, making it the oldest Marathon in the history of Cyprus. This year, it is expected to host more than 3,500 runners from 50 different countries, in the city of Paphos, birthplace of the Greek goddess Aphrodite. The race begins at the scenic Aphrodite's Rock, and ends at the Paphos Medieval Fort, and offers all participants a safe and enjoyable experience, as well as entertainment and nourishment at the finish line.

Stavros Kakourides, Race Director of the Logicom Cyprus Marathon said: 'We are proud and honored to have Logicom Public Ltd as the Title Sponsor of the Cyprus Marathon. Our event has not only strengthened its position as one of the island's best organized marathons, but has also ranked highly among many international marathon events. It continues to grow and break records each year, and this is largely in thanks to the support Logicom has shown us these past years. We look forward to an even greater partnership going forward!'

Disclaimer

Logicom Public Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 13:47:02 UTC
