ASTRO Gaming : Delivers Absolute Audio Immersion With New A50 Wireless Gaming Headset

ASTRO Gaming, a leader in premium video gaming equipment, today revealed
the 4th Generation of the studio’s critically acclaimed and best-selling ASTRO
A50 Wireless + Base Station. Designed and professionally tuned to
deliver audiophile-grade performance, the ASTRO A50 Wireless + Base
Station features a host of improvements to audio performance, wireless
range, docking and charging, mic clarity and more, delivering an
immersive gaming experience.
ASTRO Gaming today unveiled the 4th generation A50 gaming headset and base station.
“The A50 remains one of the most popular headsets on the market today
due to its outstanding audio fidelity, exceptional comfort and
durability, unmatched connectivity and upgradeability and more,” said
Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing ASTRO Gaming. “Our new A50 improves upon
all these features, providing gamers with inspired technology that
enables them to perform at their best.”
Enhancements to Legendary Sound and Performance
Developed and designed with professional gamers, including content
creators, streamers and game developers, the ASTRO A50 Wireless + Base
Station is engineered to provide the highest quality sound and most
immersive audio experience. ASTRO Audio V2 brings the latest audio
technologies to the new A50 headset, with new drivers, new wireless
radio technology, and the ability to customize your sound profile
through the ASTRO Command Center (ACC) software. The 4th Generation A50
is also optimized for Spatial audio solutions like Dolby ATMOS.
The all-new Base Station provides clear, low-latency voice
communication, while making headset pairing and charging simple. The ACC
software allows gamers and streamers to tune every input and output
parameter of the A50 precisely for their specific setup. For even more
control and convenience, ASTRO’s integrated MixAmp technology is built
into the headset, allowing for the adjustment of audio levels such as
Master Volume and Game to Voice Balancing for the optimal mix. Gamers
can further tweak the levels of each audio source to achieve the best
experience.
Engineered for Marathon Gaming Sessions
The ASTR0 A50 is designed to be highly adjustable and comfortable to
allow you to game for hours. Gamers can upgrade the ASTRO A50 headset
with the optional ASTRO A50 Mod Kit for improved comfort, style,
and noise isolation. The A50 Mod Kit includes a leatherette headband and
leather ear cushions that can be conveniently swapped with the original
cushions and headband for additional noise-isolation and comfort.
Giving Gamers Total Control
The free ACC software gives players complete control over their audio
experience, including voice communication and game audio settings, so
you can customize your audio preferences to your specific needs. For
streamers, ACC software provides complete control over the audio mix
through the Stream output.
ASTRO also offers three customizable EQ mode presets -- ASTRO, tuned
with precise bass for general gaming; PRO, tuned for precise mid and
high detail for streaming and pro gaming; and STUDIO, neutral for
accuracy and best for movies and music. Users can create, customize,
save, and share EQ profiles to suit any listening experience or
environment. ACC software is available for Xbox One, Windows and iOS.
Pricing and Availability
The ASTRO A50 Wireless + Base Station for Xbox One/PC and PS4/PC are
available for pre-order now for $299.99 from ASTRO
Gaming and major participating retailers, shipping in the summer of
2019. To learn more about the new ASTRO A50 Wireless + Base Station
click here.
About ASTRO Gaming
ASTRO Gaming, creates premium video gaming equipment and lifestyle
products for professional gamers, leagues, and gaming prosumers. ASTRO
Gaming was spun-off from design powerhouse ASTRO Studios, known in the
gaming world for designing the Xbox 360®, along with Alienware™ and HP®
Gaming PCs. ASTRO Gaming produces a line of gamer-centric "tech-life"
products that support this rapidly growing community. All ASTRO Gaming
products are available at astrogaming.com.
ASTRO Gaming is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and
headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a
Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the
Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).
