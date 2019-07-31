Jaybird :'s New VISTA™ Totally Wireless Headphones Redefine Audio for Athletes

EarthProof™, compact and lightweight headphones with incredible battery life so you're always ready to go

Jaybird, the leader in sport headphones for runners and adventurers, announced today Jaybird VISTA™ Totally Wireless Sport Headphones, its lightest, most streamlined and powerful earbud to date, designed for the demanding needs of runners and athletes. Featuring IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof construction, a secure and comfortable fit, up to 16 hours of listening and a stashable charging case, VISTA can power any adventure or workout.

“Today’s athlete demands zero distractions,” said Jamie Parker, CEO of Jaybird. “That's why we set out to design the most powerful wireless headphones in the smallest and lightest form factor. The result of this obsession is Jaybird VISTA – our lightest, smallest and most durable earbuds to date. With up to 32 hours of single bud use, best-in-class connectivity, stereo phone calls and IPX7-rated waterproof and sweat-proof, the pocketable Jaybird VISTA are the essential totally wireless headphones for every athlete."

GO LIGHT

At only six grams, VISTA is one of the smallest and lightest earbuds on the market. Less weight from us means more comfort for you. The compact, low-profile case is designed to fit in a running stash pocket, making it ready to go in any situation.

ALWAYS READY

VISTA delivers six hours of audio on a full charge, plus 10 more in the charging case, for a total of 16 hours of listening. And quick five-minute charge gives you an hour of playtime. The case is easily charged with the included USB-C cable. By using each bud independently, you can extend battery life up to 32 hours – perfect for those big training days or simply to stay more in tune with your surroundings.

WEATHER ANYTHING

Durability is essential for athletes. With its unique EarthProof™ encapsulated construction, VISTA is not only IPX7 waterproof, but also sweatproof and crushproof to stand up to your hardest workouts.

LOCKED IN

With three different silicon ear gel sizes, VISTA ensures a secure, ultra-comfortable fit that feels weightless in your ears. With SportFit's integrated eartip and fins, you can focus on your activity instead of worrying about losing a bud.

PREMIUM SOUND, YOUR WAY

Sound is a personal experience. Some people prefer more bass to get their adrenaline pumping on race day, and others want richer vocals for podcasts during endless training runs. Redesigned 6mm milled drivers deliver improved precision, less harmonic distortion and better audio accuracy, leading to the perfect balance of great sound and warm bass. And the Jaybird app gives you total control for an unmatched custom audio experience. Within the app, our Personal EQ function tests your hearing and creates your ideal sound profile, meaning a unique, personalized music experience with uncompromised sound quality.

CONNECTED

Featuring JBS1 wireless technology, VISTA provides a crystal-clear, reliable Bluetooth® 5.0 connection to your iOS® or Android™ device, stereo phone calls and independent right/left bud use with no video latency. With a quick touch of a button, you can access Siri or Google Assistant.

Availability

Jaybird VISTA Totally Wireless Sport Headphones are available now in Black at jaybirdsport.com and select internet retailers for a suggested retail price of $179.99. The wireless headphones are expected to be available in select retail stores in August 2019. Two additional colors, Nimbus Gray and Mineral Blue, are expected to be available in the fall. For more information, please visit jaybirdsport.com or connect with us on Instagram or Facebook. The Jaybird app is free and available through the iOS and Android app stores.

About Jaybird

Established in 2006, Jaybird is a pioneer in sports Bluetooth® wireless headphones for runners, outdoor athletes, and fitness enthusiasts - designed for athletes, built for adventure. Developed in close collaboration with our team of professional athletes, Jaybird earbuds feature secure comfort-fit and incredible, customizable sound in an adventure-proof, compact form factor. Jaybird has established itself as the brand for active people who love to power their passion with their favorite audio content, from music to podcasts, all without wires.

For more information, please visit www.jaybirdsport.com or #PowerYourPassion with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Jaybird is a brand of Logitech International, founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. Logitech is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

Jaybird, the Jaybird logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Jaybird and its products, visit the company’s website at http://www.jaybirdsport.com.

