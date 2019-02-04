Logitech : Democratizes Meeting Room Control

Logitech
introduced Logitech
Tap, a touch control display that makes collaboration rooms easy to
deploy and use. Tap is part of pre-configured room solutions for major
collaboration platform providers such as Google Hangouts Meet Hardware,
Microsoft Teams Rooms (formerly Skype Room Systems), and Zoom Rooms.
Like other Logitech conferencing equipment, Tap is built on open
standards, enabling a broader set of integrations, for example with
interactive whiteboards, room control functions, and more.
The tech challenges in meeting rooms, for example starting video calls
and managing the remote control, have continued to plague workers
despite advancements in conferencing technologies. With the addition of
Tap, Logitech Room Solutions simplify the deployment and use of video
conferencing in any meeting room. Coupled with intuitive software from
leading collaboration service providers, it’s easier than ever before to
deliver functions like one-touch start, calendaring, and seamless
content sharing.
“Over the past five years, we’ve changed the video conferencing market
by bringing simple, high-quality, video devices to the masses. With Tap,
we are extending our approach to meeting control,” said Scott Wharton,
vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration. “In
addition to enabling one-touch video with the world’s leading
collaboration providers, Tap challenges the complex and costly status
quo of touch controllers by delivering an affordable, premium solution
that can be used for a variety of applications well beyond video
conferencing.”
“Legacy meeting room control interfaces are far from ideal. Handheld
remotes have too many buttons and are hard to use. AV controllers can be
expensive and typically require custom programming. Generic tablets are
more affordable, but need charging, rely on Wi-Fi, and often walk away,”
explained Ira M. Weinstein, managing partner at analyst firm Recon
Research. “With Tap, Logitech is tackling the meeting room UI
problem head on by offering a low-profile, enterprise-ready universal
controller that works with any compute platform and collaboration app,
yet is cost-effective enough to fit almost any budget.”
As an integral component of Logitech Room Solutions, Tap couples the
purpose-built utility and robust build quality of a meeting room touch
control panel with the affordability and flexibility of a tablet. It
delivers one-touch video calling simplicity for users in an IT-friendly
design ideal for mass deployments. Logitech Room Solutions with Tap
include all necessary components in one package: the Logitech Tap touch
controller, a small form factor computer with room-optimized video
conferencing software from Google, Microsoft or Zoom, and a Logitech
conferencecam.
Featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen, HDMI input for content sharing, and
robust cable retention, Logitech Tap is designed and engineered for
reliable convenience in the meeting room. A range of table, riser and
wall mounts offer tremendous placement flexibility, while in-wall rated
cabling enables topologies and room layouts that please the eye as well
as IT.
Logitech Tap is on display this week in Amsterdam at ISE
2019, the world’s largest AV and systems integration show. Visit
Logitech in booths 11-C110 and 15-C255. You can also pre-schedule a
meeting with Logitech by clicking here.
Pricing & Availability
Logitech Tap is expected to be available globally in Spring 2019 as part
of pre-configured room solutions for Google Hangouts Meet Hardware,
Microsoft Teams Rooms (formerly Skype Room Systems), Zoom Rooms and
other leading collaboration platforms. Customers may purchase a
standalone unit at a suggested price of $999 in the U.S. For more
information, please visit our blog.
