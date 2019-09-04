Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Logitech International    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL

(LOGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Logitech International : ​ Shareholders Elect Wendy Becker as New Chairperson at AGM 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Dividend up 10% year over year; Gecht and Polk elected to board of directors

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that at its annual general meeting (AGM) the Company’s shareholders elected Wendy Becker as Logitech’s new chairperson. This followed an earlier decision by Guerrino De Luca to remain on the board if re-elected, but not to stand for re-election as chairperson when his term ended.

Additionally, at the meeting, Logitech’s shareholders approved a dividend of approximately CHF 0.73 per share*, an increase of approximately 10 percent compared to last year. The shareholders also elected to the board of directors Guy Gecht, former chief executive officer of Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFI), and Michael Polk, former president and chief executive officer of Newell Brands Inc. All incumbent nominees to the board were re-elected, and all other proposals at the AGM were approved.

Wendy Becker, Logitech’s chairperson of the board, said: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to chair Logitech’s board - we have a fantastic team and a fantastic company, with countless opportunities before us. This last financial year was Logitech’s sixth consecutive year of sales growth and, once again, we are offering our shareholders an increased annual dividend. It’s also my pleasure to welcome Guy and Michael onto the board. Both bring decades of relevant experience from a variety of global, senior leadership roles. Their business acumen and strategic insights should prove invaluable. Our future is bright.”

Logitech expects the payment date for the dividend to be September 20, 2019. The shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on Sept. 18, 2019. Shareholders will find more information about the dividend on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

* Based on the number of shares outstanding as of March 31, 2019. The actual number may change as of the record date (expected to be September 19, 2019).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
05:42pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : ​ Shareholders Elect Wendy Becker as New Chairper..
PU
05:01pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : ​ Shareholders Elect Wendy Becker as New Chairper..
BU
03:02aLOGITECH : Enables Advanced Users to Achieve Peak Performance with MX Master 3 a..
BU
08/15LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Take your Gaming into the Next Dimension with New Logit..
PU
08/15LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : G915 LIGHTSPEED and G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gamin..
BU
08/09Broadcom Makes $10.7 Billion Deal to Buy Symantec Unit -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/09Broadcom Makes Deal for Symantec Security Business -- WSJ
DJ
08/08Broadcom Makes $10.7 Billion Deal to Buy Symantec Unit -- 3rd Update
DJ
07/31JAYBIRD : 's New VISTA™ Totally Wireless Headphones Redefine Audio for Ath..
BU
07/25LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 965 M
EBIT 2020 381 M
Net income 2020 295 M
Finance 2020 733 M
Yield 2020 1,91%
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
EV / Sales2021 1,82x
Capitalization 6 684 M
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Logitech International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 48,01  $
Last Close Price 40,15  $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guerrino de Luca Chairman
Vincent Pilette Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Borel Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL29.11%6 730
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC4.50%39 366
HP INC-11.29%26 897
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE2.12%17 613
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC28.69%13 360
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-1.68%7 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group