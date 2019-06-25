Log in
Logitech International : Announces Change to Board of Directors

06/25/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced a change in the composition of its board of directors.

Dimitri Panayotopoulos has resigned for personal reasons, effective immediately. He has been a non-executive member of Logitech's board of directors since December 2014 and served on Logitech’s Compensation Committee.

Guerrino De Luca, executive chairperson of Logitech, commented: “We send warm wishes and thanks to Dimitri for his dedicated service. He has made a significant contribution to Logitech as we’ve transformed ourselves into a growth company. We’re grateful for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, ASTRO Gaming and Logitech G. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2019
