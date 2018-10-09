Log in
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL (LOGN)

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL (LOGN)
News 
News Summary

Logitech International : Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

10/09/2018 | 12:02am CEST

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release quarterly financial results on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

There will be a teleconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 845 M
EBIT 2019 319 M
Net income 2019 251 M
Finance 2019 699 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 27,95
P/E ratio 2020 24,01
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 7 388 M
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Logitech International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,1 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guerrino de Luca Chairman
Vincent Pilette Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Borel Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL28.63%7 388
HP INC20.61%40 098
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE12.40%24 797
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC11.88%13 477
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED12.19%7 759
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-38.72%7 066
