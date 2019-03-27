Log in
Logitech International : Announces Resignation of Senior Vice President, Marcel Stolk

0
03/27/2019

Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) (Nasdaq:LOGI) today announced that its board of directors has accepted the decision of executive, Marcel Stolk, to resign as a member of Logitech’s Group Management Team. His resignation from the Group Management Team will be effective as of March 31, 2019.

Marcel Stolk joined Logitech in 1991 and held a series of roles at the Company until his departure in 2005. He returned in 2011 and since then has led Logitech’s Europe, Middle East & Africa region, and the Company’s Creativity & Productivity business. He currently holds the roles of executive chairman, Logitech Europe S.A. and senior vice president for business model innovation.

“Marcel has given Logitech more than twenty years of his talent, strategic insights, friendship and loyalty,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. “We’re grateful for his dedication and impact and wish him well as he goes on to pursue new opportunities. We will miss him, yet we know he’ll be with us in spirit as we pursue our vision of Logitech, the multi-brand, multi-category design company.”

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, ASTRO Gaming and Logitech G. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2019
