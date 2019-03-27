Logitech International : Announces Resignation of Senior Vice President, Marcel Stolk

Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) (Nasdaq:LOGI) today announced that its
board of directors has accepted the decision of executive, Marcel Stolk,
to resign as a member of Logitech’s Group Management Team. His
resignation from the Group Management Team will be effective as of March
31, 2019.
Marcel Stolk joined Logitech in 1991 and held a series of roles at the
Company until his departure in 2005. He returned in 2011 and since then
has led Logitech’s Europe, Middle East & Africa region, and the
Company’s Creativity & Productivity business. He currently holds the
roles of executive chairman, Logitech Europe S.A. and senior vice
president for business model innovation.
“Marcel has given Logitech more than twenty years of his talent,
strategic insights, friendship and loyalty,” said Bracken Darrell,
Logitech president and chief executive officer. “We’re grateful for his
dedication and impact and wish him well as he goes on to pursue new
opportunities. We will miss him, yet we know he’ll be with us in spirit
as we pursue our vision of Logitech, the multi-brand, multi-category
design company.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005865/en/