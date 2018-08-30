Logitech International : Award-Winning Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse Gets an Upgrade

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today
announced the Logitech®
G502 HERO Gaming Mouse, an upgraded version of the iconic Logitech
G502 Gaming Mouse. Retaining the same iconic shape as the original, the
new mouse has been updated with the latest technologies, including
Logitech G’s next-generation HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16K
sensor, the highest performance and most accurate sensor available
today. Coupled with Logitech G’s exclusive LIGHTSYNC RGB technology, 11
programmable buttons, five optional weights and braided cable, the
world’s best-selling gaming mouse just got even better.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005180/en/
Iconic Design and Heroic Accuracy: Logitech G Updates the World’s Best Selling Mouse with Revolutionary New HERO 16k Sensor (Photo: Business Wire)
“The original G502 is a fan favorite, but we’ve developed some
incredible sensor technology since it first launched,” said Ujesh Desai,
vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. “Adding HERO 16K
to G502 makes it even more awesome, and we think people are going to
love it.”
The ultimate sensor for speed, accuracy and responsiveness, the Logitech
G502 HERO boasts Logitech G’s industry-leading HERO 16K sensor, the
highest performing and most efficient gaming sensor Logitech has ever
made. Featuring an all-new lens and updated tracking algorithm to
deliver ultra-precise tracking with no acceleration, smoothing or
filtering over the entire DPI range, Logitech G’s revolutionary HERO 16K
sensor is capable of exceeding 400 IPS and delivering 16,000 DPI
tracking with pixel-precise accuracy.
Each aspect of the Logitech G502 HERO was built to adjust to different
styles of gameplay. The mouse has 11 buttons, programmable through
Logitech Gaming Software (LGS), to customize commands and macros,
adjustable weight system with five 3.6g weights and a dual-mode hyper
scroll. Lighting can be personalized across approximately 16.8 million
colors using Logitech G’s LIGHTSYNC RGB technology. Onboard memory
stores up to five profiles, so you can take your customized settings
with you.
With the same iconic design as the original, the Logitech G502 HERO is
the ultimate in comfort, with textured rubber side button grips and an
updated braided cable for optimal feel and performance through long
gaming sessions. The mouse’s upgraded mechanical switch, developed in
partnership with Omron, delivers extreme performance and a 50M click
durability. The overall weight of the Logitech G502 HERO, and the
mouse’s center of balance can be adjusted based on the placement of the
adjustable weights.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse, available in black, is expected to
be available at global retailers in October 2018 for a suggested retail
price of $79.99. For additional information please visit our website,
About Logitech G
Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in
PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels
with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and
simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible
through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for
gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland,
Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find
Logitech G at www.logitechG.com,
the company
blog or @LogitechG.
