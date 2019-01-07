Log in
Logitech International : Blue Introduces Ember XLR Microphone for Professional Recording, YouTube Production, and Streaming

01/07/2019 | 03:02am EST

New XLR microphone in a streamlined form factor that delivers clear, detailed sound with a tight pickup pattern that reduces background noise

Blue, a 20-year leading innovator in audio technology and design, today announced Ember, a premium, cardioid XLR condenser microphone designed for pristine capture of vocals and instruments. Ember is ideal for music applications like SoundCloud®, capturing professional sound for YouTube video production, and live-streaming. Ember’s tight pickup pattern helps reduce room and background noise. Featuring premium components and precision design, Ember is perfect for on-camera applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005118/en/

Blue Introduces Ember XLR Microphone for Professional Recording, YouTube Production, and Streaming ( ...

Tweet now: @BlueMicrophones introduces Ember professional XLR mic for recording, YouTube and streaming http://bluedesigns.com/products/ember

“Ember is designed to help video creators, podcasters, and musicians deliver professional productions from their home studios with superb detail and depth,” said Tommy Edwards, director of product management at Blue Microphones. “Its precise cardioid pattern and ability to handle loud sound sources delivers clear and focused sound, while the sleek design ensures optimal placement or low profile for on-camera productions. Ember is perfect for home studio creators who want their productions to stand out with rich, professional-quality audio.”

Featuring a proprietary, hand-tuned custom condenser capsule, Ember delivers superbly clear, open, and detailed performance for recording or streaming a wide variety of voices and instruments. A tight cardioid pickup pattern focuses on the sound source directionally in front of the mic and minimizes room noise for a clean, up-front sound with excellent isolation. Ember’s streamlined form factor and compact side-address design is ideal for placement in tight spaces or limited on-screen real estate.

Custom-designed phantom power circuitry and a precise cardioid polar pattern ensure remarkably consistent frequency response with minimal noise for a rich, smooth vocal sound. Clean, high-output gain ensures impressive headroom for even the most dynamic speech and instruments. Ember comes with a mount for any standard microphone stand and is also compatible with Blue’s S3 Shock suspension mount and Compass boom arm accessories.

Pricing and Availability

Ember will be available in February at authorized Blue Microphones dealers for the suggested retail price of $99.99. Ember is currently available for pre-order at select retailers. For more information, visit bluedesigns.com/products/ember.

About Blue Microphones

Blue continues a 20-year legacy of innovative, cutting-edge design and performance across critically acclaimed microphones and the Emmy Award-winning headphone line. Blue offers a range of recording tools for almost any application in both professional and consumer markets. From Blue’s flagship studio Bottle microphone, to a premium headphone line, to the world’s #1 USB microphones, Blue has tools that inspire creativity. Blue Microphones is part of the Logitech International portfolio of brands. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at bluedesigns.com.


© Business Wire 2019
