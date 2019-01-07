Logitech International : Blue Introduces Ember XLR Microphone for Professional Recording, YouTube Production, and Streaming

Blue, a 20-year leading innovator in audio technology and design, today
announced Ember,
a premium, cardioid XLR condenser microphone designed for pristine
capture of vocals and instruments. Ember is ideal for music applications
like SoundCloud®, capturing professional sound for YouTube video
production, and live-streaming. Ember’s tight pickup pattern helps
reduce room and background noise. Featuring premium components and
precision design, Ember is perfect for on-camera applications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005118/en/
Blue Introduces Ember XLR Microphone for Professional Recording, YouTube Production, and Streaming (Photo: Business Wire)
Tweet now: @BlueMicrophones introduces Ember professional XLR mic for
recording, YouTube and streaming http://bluedesigns.com/products/ember
“Ember is designed to help video creators, podcasters, and musicians
deliver professional productions from their home studios with superb
detail and depth,” said Tommy Edwards, director of product management at
Blue Microphones. “Its precise cardioid pattern and ability to handle
loud sound sources delivers clear and focused sound, while the sleek
design ensures optimal placement or low profile for on-camera
productions. Ember is perfect for home studio creators who want their
productions to stand out with rich, professional-quality audio.”
Featuring a proprietary, hand-tuned custom condenser capsule, Ember
delivers superbly clear, open, and detailed performance for recording or
streaming a wide variety of voices and instruments. A tight cardioid
pickup pattern focuses on the sound source directionally in front of the
mic and minimizes room noise for a clean, up-front sound with excellent
isolation. Ember’s streamlined form factor and compact side-address
design is ideal for placement in tight spaces or limited on-screen real
estate.
Custom-designed phantom power circuitry and a precise cardioid polar
pattern ensure remarkably consistent frequency response with minimal
noise for a rich, smooth vocal sound. Clean, high-output gain ensures
impressive headroom for even the most dynamic speech and instruments.
Ember comes with a mount for any standard microphone stand and is also
compatible with Blue’s S3 Shock suspension mount and Compass boom arm
accessories.
Pricing and Availability
Ember will be available in February at authorized Blue Microphones
dealers for the suggested retail price of $99.99. Ember is currently
available for pre-order at select retailers. For more information, visit bluedesigns.com/products/ember.
About Blue Microphones
Blue continues a 20-year legacy of innovative, cutting-edge design and
performance across critically acclaimed microphones and the Emmy
Award-winning headphone line. Blue offers a range of recording tools for
almost any application in both professional and consumer markets. From
Blue’s flagship studio Bottle microphone, to a premium headphone line,
to the world’s #1 USB microphones, Blue has tools that inspire
creativity. Blue Microphones is part of the Logitech International
portfolio of brands. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss
public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq
Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at bluedesigns.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005118/en/