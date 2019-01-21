Logitech International : Delivers Record Q3 Sales, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook
01/21/2019
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced
financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2019.
Q3 sales were $864 million, up 6 percent in US dollars and 8 percent
in constant currency, compared to Q3 of the prior year.
Q3 GAAP operating income reached $123 million, compared to $100
million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 GAAP earnings per share
(EPS) grew 40 percent to $0.67, compared to $0.48 in the same quarter
a year ago.
Q3 non-GAAP operating income grew 22 percent to $143 million, compared
to $117 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 non-GAAP EPS grew
22 percent to $0.79, compared to $0.65 in the same quarter a year ago.
Year-to-date cash flow from operations was $273 million, compared to
$256 million in the same period a year ago.
“We delivered record sales and profits in our biggest quarter of the
year,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive
officer. “Our innovative, diverse portfolio drove double-digit growth
across Gaming, Video Collaboration, and Creativity & Productivity. On
the back of this powerful performance, we are raising our profit outlook
for the year.”
Outlook
Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2019 profit outlook to between $340
million and $345 million in non-GAAP operating income, up from between
$325 million and $335 million, on an annual sales outlook of 9 to 11
percent growth in constant currency.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has
included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based
compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase
accounting effect on inventory, acquisition-related costs, change in
fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition,
restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments in privately
held companies, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed
under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below.
Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to
show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates.
Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by
translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current
period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to
current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together
with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its
current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to
the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these
excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are
not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy.
Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for
Fiscal Year 2019.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (A)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales (B)
$
864,388
$
812,021
$
2,164,014
$
1,974,437
Cost of goods sold
535,707
533,631
1,349,941
1,271,127
Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on
inventory
4,699
2,789
10,037
6,304
Gross profit
323,982
275,601
804,036
697,006
Operating expenses:
Marketing and selling
132,250
116,153
368,635
325,917
Research and development
40,591
34,398
119,120
106,144
General and administrative
24,496
22,291
75,175
72,966
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
3,539
2,496
10,377
6,377
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business
acquisition
—
—
—
(4,908
)
Restructuring charges (credits), net
(278
)
—
9,762
(116
)
Total operating expenses
200,598
175,338
583,069
506,380
Operating income
123,384
100,263
220,967
190,626
Interest income
1,482
874
5,709
3,097
Other expense, net
(2,747
)
(324
)
(929
)
(894
)
Income before income taxes
122,119
100,813
225,747
192,829
Provision for income taxes
9,309
20,040
10,295
18,691
Net income
$
112,810
$
80,773
$
215,452
$
174,138
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.68
$
0.49
$
1.30
$
1.06
Diluted
$
0.67
$
0.48
$
1.28
$
1.03
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
165,707
164,248
165,552
163,924
Diluted
168,907
169,079
168,966
168,832
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (A)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
584,488
$
641,947
Accounts receivable, net (B)
484,204
214,885
Inventories
342,031
259,906
Other current assets (B)
73,174
56,362
Total current assets
1,483,897
1,173,100
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
81,577
86,304
Goodwill
347,369
275,451
Other intangible assets, net
123,643
87,547
Other assets
129,287
120,755
Total assets
$
2,165,773
$
1,743,157
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
435,764
$
293,988
Accrued and other current liabilities (B)
478,632
281,732
Total current liabilities
914,396
575,720
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
36,245
34,956
Other non-current liabilities
83,044
81,924
Total liabilities
1,033,685
692,600
Shareholders’ equity:
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
30,148
30,148
Issued shares — 173,106 at December 31 and March 31, 2018
Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals —
50,000 at December 31 and March 31, 2018
Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital —
34,621 at December 31, 2018 and none at March 31, 2018
Additional paid-in capital
42,250
47,234
Shares in treasury, at cost — 7,355 at December 31, 2018 and 8,527
at March 31, 2018
(164,932
)
(165,686
)
Retained earnings (B)
1,322,915
1,232,316
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(98,293
)
(93,455
)
Total shareholders’ equity
1,132,088
1,050,557
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,165,773
$
1,743,157
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(A)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
112,810
$
80,773
$
215,452
$
174,138
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
10,760
10,850
32,655
30,218
Amortization of intangible assets
6,895
4,415
17,236
10,653
Gain on investments in privately held companies
(207
)
(114
)
(589
)
(550
)
Share-based compensation expense
11,855
11,556
37,163
33,239
Deferred income taxes
93
18,661
(9,722
)
6,728
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business
acquisition
—
—
—
(4,908
)
Other
(453
)
(5
)
(378
)
7
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(25,469
)
(72,310
)
(158,944
)
(164,028
)
Inventories
15,238
52,386
(69,163
)
(5,692
)
Other assets
(42
)
(10,463
)
(11,098
)
(18,953
)
Accounts payable
(4,529
)
41,575
133,657
151,711
Accrued and other liabilities
49,272
51,260
87,174
43,521
Net cash provided by operating activities
176,223
188,584
273,443
256,084
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(9,936
)
(10,405
)
(28,304
)
(27,593
)
Investment in privately held companies
(2,036
)
(360
)
(2,542
)
(880
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(3,323
)
(133,908
)
(88,323
)
Proceeds from return of investment in privately held companies
—
—
—
237
Purchases of short-term investments
—
—
(1,505
)
(6,789
)
Sales of short-term investments
—
6,789
—
6,789
Purchases of trading investments
(613
)
(1,843
)
(4,335
)
(2,842
)
Proceeds from sales of trading investments
644
2,152
4,838
3,209
Net cash used in investing activities
(11,941
)
(6,990
)
(165,756
)
(116,192
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of cash dividends
—
—
(113,971
)
(104,248
)
Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition
—
(5,000
)
—
(5,000
)
Purchases of registered shares
(2,553
)
(9,726
)
(22,454
)
(20,408
)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights
128
947
10,135
30,947
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted
stock units
(1,731
)
(1,799
)
(29,111
)
(25,505
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,156
)
(15,578
)
(155,401
)
(124,214
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(588
)
24
(9,745
)
1,677
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
159,538
166,040
(57,459
)
17,355
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
424,950
398,848
641,947
547,533
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
584,488
$
564,888
$
584,488
$
564,888
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
NET SALES
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Net sales by product category:
Pointing Devices
$
149,123
$
140,983
6
%
405,250
386,700
5
%
Keyboards & Combos
144,169
126,372
14
404,263
361,685
12
PC Webcams
33,021
27,280
21
90,916
80,370
13
Tablet & Other Accessories
35,757
26,648
34
104,903
80,650
30
Video Collaboration
74,186
46,252
60
190,154
128,008
49
Mobile Speakers
96,263
147,377
(35
)
207,690
300,843
(31
)
Audio & Wearables
98,629
84,435
17
212,343
197,083
8
Gaming
213,663
173,802
23
510,481
365,232
40
Smart Home
19,577
38,692
(49
)
37,829
73,481
(49
)
Other (1)
—
180
(100
)
185
385
(52
)
Total net sales
$
864,388
$
812,021
6
%
$
2,164,014
$
1,974,437
10
%
(1) Other category includes products that we currently intend to
transition out of, or have already transitioned out of, because they
are no longer strategic to our business.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands, except per share amounts) - Unaudited
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)(C)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
2018
2017
2018
2017
Gross profit - GAAP
$
323,982
$
275,601
$
804,036
$
697,006
Share-based compensation expense
953
960
2,874
2,762
Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on
inventory
4,699
2,789
10,037
6,304
Gross profit - Non-GAAP
$
329,634
$
279,350
$
816,947
$
706,072
Gross margin - GAAP
37.5
%
33.9
%
37.2
%
35.3
%
Gross margin - Non-GAAP
38.1
%
34.4
%
37.8
%
35.8
%
Operating expenses - GAAP
$
200,598
$
175,338
$
583,069
$
506,380
Less: Share-based compensation expense
10,902
10,596
34,289
30,477
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
3,539
2,496
10,377
6,377
Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business
acquisition
—
—
—
(4,908
)
Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net
(278
)
—
9,762
(116
)
Operating expenses - Non-GAAP
$
186,435
$
162,246
$
528,641
$
474,550
% of net sales - GAAP
23.2
%
21.6
%
26.9
%
25.6
%
% of net sales - Non - GAAP
21.6
%
20.0
%
24.4
%
24.0
%
Operating income - GAAP
$
123,384
$
100,263
$
220,967
$
190,626
Share-based compensation expense
11,855
11,556
37,163
33,239
Amortization of intangible assets
6,895
4,415
17,236
10,653
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
1,343
500
1,722
614
Acquisition-related costs
—
370
1,456
1,412
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business
acquisition
—
—
—
(4,908
)
Restructuring charges (credits), net
(278
)
—
9,762
(116
)
Operating income - Non - GAAP
$
143,199
$
117,104
$
288,306
$
231,520
% of net sales - GAAP
14.3
%
12.3
%
10.2
%
9.7
%
% of net sales - Non - GAAP
16.6
%
14.4
%
13.3
%
11.7
%
Net income - GAAP
$
112,810
$
80,773
$
215,452
$
174,138
Share-based compensation expense
11,855
11,556
37,163
33,239
Amortization of intangible assets
6,895
4,415
17,236
10,653
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
1,343
500
1,722
614
Acquisition-related costs
—
370
1,456
1,412
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business
acquisition
—
—
—
(4,908
)
Restructuring charges (credits), net
(278
)
—
9,762
(116
)
Loss (gain) on investments in privately held companies
(207
)
(114
)
(589
)
(550
)
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
1,443
13,015
(7,782
)
2,033
Net income - Non - GAAP
$
133,861
$
110,515
$
274,420
$
216,515
Net income per share:
Diluted - GAAP
$
0.67
$
0.48
$
1.28
$
1.03
Diluted - Non - GAAP
$
0.79
$
0.65
$
1.62
$
1.28
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Diluted - GAAP and Non - GAAP
168,907
169,079
168,966
168,832
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) - unaudited
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
2018
2017
2018
2017
Share-based Compensation Expense
Cost of goods sold
$
953
$
960
$
2,874
$
2,762
Marketing and selling
4,600
4,624
15,250
13,348
Research and development
1,811
1,621
5,295
4,797
General and administrative
4,491
4,351
13,744
12,332
Total share-based compensation expense
11,855
11,556
37,163
33,239
Income tax provision (benefit)
(2,397
)
3,038
(14,576
)
(11,921
)
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax
provision (benefit)
$
9,458
$
14,594
$
22,587
$
21,318
* Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months
ended December 31, 2018 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent
events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q.
(A) Preliminary valuation from the business acquisition
The preliminary fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed
from the business acquisition in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019
is included in the tables. The fair value of identifiable intangible
assets acquired was based on estimates and assumptions made by us at the
time of the acquisition. As additional information becomes available,
such as the finalization of the estimated fair value of the assets
acquired and liabilities assumed, we may revise our preliminary or
interim estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities
assumed during the remainder of the measurement periods (which will not
exceed 12 months from the acquisition dates). Any such revisions or
changes may be material, and may have a material impact over our
financial condition and results of operations.
(B) Adoption of ASC Topic 606
On April 1, 2018, we adopted the new revenue standards under Accounting
Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 606. The adoption of Topic 606 did
not have an impact over the total cash flows from operating, investing,
or financing activities. The following tables summarize the impacts of
adopting Topic 606 on our condensed consolidated statements of
operations for the three and nine months ended as of December 31, 2018
and condensed consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2018
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018
As Reported Under Topic 606
If Reported Under Topic 605
Effect of Change
As Reported Under Topic 606
If Reported Under Topic 605
Effect of Change
Net sales
$
864,388
$
853,563
$
10,825
$
2,164,014
$
2,158,267
$
5,747
As of December 31, 2018
As Reported Under Topic 606
Balance Under Topic 605
Effect of Change
Accounts receivable, net
484,204
345,055
139,149
Other current assets
73,174
65,758
7,416
Accrued and other current liabilities
478,632
326,932
151,700
Retained earnings
1,322,915
1,328,050
(5,135
)
C) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in
accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP
and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business
performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and
planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial
measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing
operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding
financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and
results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our
understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to
provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends
affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do
not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the
information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this
approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the
readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data
that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer
insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and
enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and
future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 and previous periods, we excluded items in the
following general categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expenses. We believe that providing
non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in
addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison
of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain
our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with
this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of
types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies,
assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense.
We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our
ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of
non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to
compare our results against the results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset
amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of
various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased
intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We
exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting
future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures
excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures,
provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating
expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Purchase accounting effect on inventory. Business combination
accounting principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair
value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company’s cost
of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. The
non-GAAP adjustment excludes the expected profit margin component that
is recorded under business combination accounting principles associated
with our business acquisitions. We believe the adjustment is useful to
investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing
operations.
Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent
consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and
credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not
have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our
continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental
expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of
contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value
of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that
providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as
well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are
not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated
with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic
conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent
years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred
restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility
closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that
providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the
GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are
not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.
Loss (gain) on investments in privately held companies. We
recognized loss (gain) related to our investments in various
privately-held companies, which varies depending on the operational and
financial performance of the privately-held companies in which we
invested. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding
these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors
because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based
upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in
jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in
this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a
substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in
accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are
inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP
financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP
financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting
rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial
measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be
reflected in the Company’s financial results for the foreseeable future.
We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in
the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP
amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as
noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with
the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information - Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant
currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency
exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is
calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at
the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and
comparing that to current period sales.