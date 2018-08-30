Logitech International : Introducing Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3, Packed With New Features

Your favorite, award-winning Ultimate Ears speaker just got better with
the next generation Ultimate Ears BOOM
3 and MEGABOOM
3. These portable, waterproof BluetoothⓇ speakers have been
redesigned with stunning two-toned, high performance fabric, engineered
for applications like motorcycle jackets and fire equipment. Also new to
BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 is a Magic Button on top of the speaker for
convenient music control. Each speaker has carefully balanced audio and
360-degree sound that lets you hear every note just as the artist
intended. MEGABOOM 3 also provides deeper bass and improved clarity over
the original MEGABOOM. Whether at a desert festival or a pool party,
you’ll stand out with an iridescent speaker that makes music even more
portable, durable and immersive.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005161/en/
BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 (Photo: Business Wire)
Tweet now: Introducing
Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 + MEGABOOM 3 — the next generation portable
wireless speakers for those who #LiveUltimate. www.ultimateears.com/press
“With BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3, we took the ultimate speaker and made it
even better,” said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears.
“Beyond immersive 360-degree sound that is balanced to stay true to your
music, we improved the durability of the speakers without compromising
on style. We also introduced the Magic Button, getting you to your music
faster with just one touch, taking the speaker up a notch.”
The all-new Magic Button allows you to play, pause and skip tracks
directly on the speakers without fumbling around for your phone in a bag
or far away room. When paired with the redesigned BOOM & MEGABOOM by
Ultimate Ears iOS mobile app, you will also have one-touch access to all
of your favorite playlists on Apple Music, which offers an entire
catalog of more than 45 million songs. Music fans can also use the Magic
Button to access their playlists on Deezer Premium on Android.
Additional music services will be added.
Other upgrades to BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 include a new IP67 rating so the
speakers are not only waterproof and drop proof, but also dustproof,
making them ready for any adventure. Improved Bluetooth range up to 150
feet enhances portability and the speakers float, so you don’t have to
worry about losing them at the bottom of a lake or river. For added
convenience, BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 are compatible with the Ultimate Ears POWER
UP charging dock (sold separately) for a simple, wireless charge,
plus you can charge the speakers upright thanks to the repositioned USB
port.
The BOOM & MEGABOOM app also offers all of the features you love from
previous speakers like PartyUp—which works with all generations of BOOM
and MEGABOOM and allows you to connect up to 150 speakers—as well as a
custom equalizer (EQ), and remote on/off controls, all in a newly
designed interface.
BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 will be available in four dual-toned colors: Night
(Black), Sunset (Red), Lagoon (Blue), and Ultraviolet (Purple).
Pricing and Availability
Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 are expected to be
available in the U.S. and in select countries in Europe and Asia in
September 2018. Suggested retail price for BOOM 3 is $149.99; MEGABOOM 3
is $199.99; and POWER UP is $39.99. Pricing varies by country. The free
BOOM & MEGABOOM by Ultimate Ears mobile app is available for iPhone on
App Store and for Android™ on Google Play. For more information, please
visit www.ultimateears.com
or connect with us on Instagram.
About Ultimate Ears
Ultimate Ears is transforming the way people experience music together,
wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way
artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the
on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today,
Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, continues to bring
music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers.
Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed
on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market
(LOGI). Learn more at www.ultimateears.com
or connect with us on Instagram.
Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in
Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property
of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and
its products, visit the company’s website at www.ultimateears.com.
(LOGIIR)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005161/en/