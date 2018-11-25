Logitech International : Not in Acquisition Discussions with Plantronics

In response to media reports and in accordance with Swiss disclosure
requirements, Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today
confirmed it was engaged in discussions with Plantronics regarding a
potential transaction. However, those discussions were terminated.
Logitech does not intend to comment further.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181125005151/en/