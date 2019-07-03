Log in
Logitech International : Releases Updates to Capture

07/03/2019

Last year, we announced Logitech Capture, and since then our customers have downloaded the app hundreds of thousands of times. We are thrilled to see this level of traction, and we hope you love the app as much as we do!

When we first launched Capture, it was opened up as a public betawith the idea that input from our customers would help us make it better. Along the way, we've asked our fans to provide feedback on what's working and what's not.

Bottom line: We listened to your feedback and have continued to refine Capture to make it even easier for creators to develop fun and exciting content. For example, based on feedback, we also added features like a pause and resume button and a timer. Moving forward, we'll continue to listen and improve Logitech Capture to make content creation as easy as possible whether you're an aspiring creator or a true pro.

Below is a listing of the new features designed to make it easier for you to create great content:

  • Pause/resume button lets creators stop/start recording as needed
  • Timer shows you exactly how long you've been recording
  • Use 'window capture' to share a specific application on your desktop
  • Stream with a split screen so you can show off yourself and your content in a professional and engaging layout
  • Frame yourself within a camera grid to show off your best angle
  • Mount the camera upside down for inverted images
  • Take advantage of improved ChromaKey recording with studio-style controls for easy background replacement

In addition, Logitech Capture audio recording capabilities have been optimized for capturing music, with enhanced audio quality of 192 kbps, a built-in noise reduction filter, and multi-track audio recording.

Logitech Capture is compatible with major streaming platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and more. Creators can simply designate Capture as their virtual camera in other streaming software like XSplit Broadcaster & OBS to easily live stream their content, including dual camera capabilities, without altering their setup.

We hope you're enjoying Capture, and we continue to collect customer input on their experiences with Capture. If you have any feedback you'd like to share, please fill out this form. And please stay tuned for continued developments later this year!

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 15:47:04 UTC
