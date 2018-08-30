Logitech International : Run Anywhere with Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport Headphones

Jaybird,
a leader in sport headphones for runners, announced today Jaybird
X4 Wireless Sport Headphones - the next evolution of the
award-winning X-series designed for the all-around runner and outdoor
athlete. Not only sweat proof but now also waterproof with a more
comfortable fit, custom sound and eight hours of battery life, these
headphones will have you covered no matter where adventure takes you -
from mountain trails to city streets.
Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport Headphones
"From trail runs and mountain bike rides to summit scrambles and deep
powder days, our passion for the outdoors drives our innovation," said
Jamie Parker, CEO of Jaybird. "The new Jaybird X4 embodies that spirit
of versatility - it's comfortable, rugged and fully waterproof to tackle
any run, ride or trail in any condition."
With its rugged build, X4 is designed for people who are on the move:
runners, bikers, hikers and anyone in between. In addition to being
sweatproof, the IPX7 waterproof rating means that X4 can handle any
inclement weather you encounter: rain, snow or even accidental
submersion down to one meter for up to 30 minutes. The buds provide
improved comfort and ergonomics, with new silicon fins and ultra-soft
silicon tips in several different sizes to fit almost everyone. They
also come with the new exclusive-to-Jaybird Comply Ultra™ foam tips,
featuring unique thermo-reactive foam that conforms to your ear canals
for a comfortable and secure fit. The new Speed Cinch cord management
system allows users to adjust the length of the cable to allow for the
perfect under- or over-ear fit for them.
With eight hours of playtime per charge, X4 can crank out tunes during
your longest run or workout. To ensure you can quickly power up and get
on the trail, ten minutes of charging will give you one hour of play.
With the Jaybird app, you can customize Jaybird’s premium sound so you
can hear your music, your way. The ultra slim and light weight
controller allows for simplified control so you can stay focused on your
surroundings without distraction. With the omnidirectional mic, your
voice will be heard clearly in any environment allowing you to manage
calls and voice assistants seamlessly.
Availability
Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport Headphones are expected to be available for
pre-order at jaybirdsport.com
today August 30, 2018 and in stores and online globally in September
2018 for a suggested retail price of $129.99. The wireless headphones
will be available in three colors combinations: Black Metallic/Flash,
Alpha Metallic/Jade. The third color, Storm Metallic/Glacier can be
found exclusively at Best Buy and jaybirdsport.com.
For more information, please visit jaybirdsport.com
or connect with us on Instagram
and Facebook.
The Jaybird app is free and available through the iOS® and Android™ app
stores.
About Jaybird
Established in 2006, Jaybird is a pioneer of sports Bluetooth®
headphones for runners, outdoor athletes, and fitness enthusiasts -
designed by athletes, built for adventure. By working closely with their
team of professional athletes, Jaybird has established itself as the
headphone brand for active people who love to power their passion with
wireless music. With ultra-small wireless headphones, a secure
comfort-fit, sweat-proofing and water-resistance, and incredible,
customizable sound, Jaybird continues to evolve and define what it means
to motivate people to get outdoors and push themselves with music.
For more information, please visit www.jaybirdsport.com
or #PowerYourPassion with us on Instagram,
Facebook
and Twitter.
Jaybird is a brand of Logitech International, founded in 1981 and
headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. Logitech is listed on the SIX
Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).
Jaybird, the Jaybird logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland
and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners. For more information about Jaybird and its products,
visit the company’s website at http://www.jaybirdsport.com.
(LOGIIR)
