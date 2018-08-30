Logitech International : Run Anywhere with Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport Headphones

Jaybird’s Latest X-Series Design Delivers Improved Comfort and Ruggedness for Versatile Outdoor Performance

Jaybird, a leader in sport headphones for runners, announced today Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport Headphones - the next evolution of the award-winning X-series designed for the all-around runner and outdoor athlete. Not only sweat proof but now also waterproof with a more comfortable fit, custom sound and eight hours of battery life, these headphones will have you covered no matter where adventure takes you - from mountain trails to city streets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005145/en/

Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport Headphones (Photo: Business Wire)

Tweet now: @Jaybirdsport introduces X4, the next-gen sport headphones designed for adventure #PowerYourPassion www.jaybirdsport.co/x4

"From trail runs and mountain bike rides to summit scrambles and deep powder days, our passion for the outdoors drives our innovation," said Jamie Parker, CEO of Jaybird. "The new Jaybird X4 embodies that spirit of versatility - it's comfortable, rugged and fully waterproof to tackle any run, ride or trail in any condition."

With its rugged build, X4 is designed for people who are on the move: runners, bikers, hikers and anyone in between. In addition to being sweatproof, the IPX7 waterproof rating means that X4 can handle any inclement weather you encounter: rain, snow or even accidental submersion down to one meter for up to 30 minutes. The buds provide improved comfort and ergonomics, with new silicon fins and ultra-soft silicon tips in several different sizes to fit almost everyone. They also come with the new exclusive-to-Jaybird Comply Ultra™ foam tips, featuring unique thermo-reactive foam that conforms to your ear canals for a comfortable and secure fit. The new Speed Cinch cord management system allows users to adjust the length of the cable to allow for the perfect under- or over-ear fit for them.

With eight hours of playtime per charge, X4 can crank out tunes during your longest run or workout. To ensure you can quickly power up and get on the trail, ten minutes of charging will give you one hour of play.

With the Jaybird app, you can customize Jaybird’s premium sound so you can hear your music, your way. The ultra slim and light weight controller allows for simplified control so you can stay focused on your surroundings without distraction. With the omnidirectional mic, your voice will be heard clearly in any environment allowing you to manage calls and voice assistants seamlessly.

Availability

Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport Headphones are expected to be available for pre-order at jaybirdsport.com today August 30, 2018 and in stores and online globally in September 2018 for a suggested retail price of $129.99. The wireless headphones will be available in three colors combinations: Black Metallic/Flash, Alpha Metallic/Jade. The third color, Storm Metallic/Glacier can be found exclusively at Best Buy and jaybirdsport.com. For more information, please visit jaybirdsport.com or connect with us on Instagram and Facebook. The Jaybird app is free and available through the iOS® and Android™ app stores.

About Jaybird

Established in 2006, Jaybird is a pioneer of sports Bluetooth® headphones for runners, outdoor athletes, and fitness enthusiasts - designed by athletes, built for adventure. By working closely with their team of professional athletes, Jaybird has established itself as the headphone brand for active people who love to power their passion with wireless music. With ultra-small wireless headphones, a secure comfort-fit, sweat-proofing and water-resistance, and incredible, customizable sound, Jaybird continues to evolve and define what it means to motivate people to get outdoors and push themselves with music.

For more information, please visit www.jaybirdsport.com or #PowerYourPassion with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Jaybird is a brand of Logitech International, founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. Logitech is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

Jaybird, the Jaybird logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Jaybird and its products, visit the company’s website at http://www.jaybirdsport.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005145/en/