Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Logitech International    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL

(LOGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Logitech International : Sound Like a Pro and Hear Like One with the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:02am EDT

Industry’s Most Innovative Gaming Headset Combines Advanced Technology and All-Day Comfort

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced two new PRO gaming headsets, the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset and the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset. Designed and engineered in collaboration with top esports athletes, the newest additions to the Logitech G PRO lineup of gaming gear combine incredible comfort and durability with high performing sound and voice technology, so all gamers of all abilities can hear and sound like a pro.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005181/en/

Introducing the Logitech G PRO X lineup of gaming gear, designed to deliver incredible comfort and durability with high performing sound and voice technology, so all gamers of all abilities can hear and sound like a pro.(Photo: Business Wire)

Introducing the Logitech G PRO X lineup of gaming gear, designed to deliver incredible comfort and durability with high performing sound and voice technology, so all gamers of all abilities can hear and sound like a pro.(Photo: Business Wire)

Tweet Now: Hear like a PRO, sound like a PRO, with the new @LogitechG PRO X and PRO Gaming Headsets - featuring @BlueMicrophones VO!CE technology. Learn More: https://blog.logitech.com/2019/07/09/pro-headset.

The PRO X marks the debut of Blue VO!CE software, developed in partnership with the industry-leading microphone expertise of Blue Microphones. Enabled using Logitech G HUB advanced gaming software, Blue VO!CE is a suite of real-time microphone effects that enables clean, professional voice communication. The result is you can tune your voice based on your individual preferences, so teammates can hear you better, or you can sound like a professional streamer.

“I was blown away by the difference that Blue VO!CE made in the way the headset’s microphone sounded,” said Hamlinz, TSM Fortnite. “They made a headset sound like a broadcast mic. That’s just dope.”

Out of the box, gamers can use the Blue VO!CE integrated recording and playback function to quickly select a preset filter profile and see which one sounds right for their voice’s unique tone and volume. And, for gamers interested in another level of customization, Blue VO!CE’s advanced mode offers a full set of pro-grade effects including a compressor, de-esser, and de-popper.

“Whether practicing, streaming or stomping the competition with some friends, clear communication is the foundation of great teamwork,” said John Maier, president of Blue Microphones. “With this first introduction of Blue VO!CE for Logitech G Pro X, we’re able to help gamers set up incredibly clean, professional communications with only a couple of clicks - so they can be confident they always sound their best.”

To help pros with their rigorous training and travel schedules, the new gaming headsets were developed from the ground up to be comfortable enough to be worn for hours, while still having incredibly high durability. This lightweight design is constructed from aluminum and steel and features soft memory foam earpads, and a premium leatherette-wrapped headband. An extra set of velour-covered earpads is included with the PRO X.

“Designing products with professional esports athletes ensures that our gear has everything you need to help you perform your best in game,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. “For our new PRO Series gaming headsets, we collaborated with esports players from around the world to help us design a gaming headset that lets you hear and sound like a pro.”

Compatible with PC and mobile devices, the PRO X and PRO gaming headsets feature Logitech G’s exclusive Pro-G 50mm Audio driver. Crafted from a hybrid mesh material for high-quality audio, the headsets deliver deep bass and a round sound profile for highly cinematic audio. The PRO X additionally offers DTS Headphone: X® 2.0 surround sound, an incredible technology that simulates the 3D environment of the audio’s original mixing stage.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset and the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset are expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at global retailers in July 2019 for suggested retail prices of $129.99 and $99.99, respectively. For more information, please visit our website, our blog, or connect with us @LogitechG.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G is provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
03:08aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : The Logitech G Pro X Headset – Hear and Sound Lik..
PU
03:02aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Sound Like a Pro and Hear Like One with the Logitech G ..
BU
07/08LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces Date for Release of First Quarter Fiscal 2020..
BU
07/03LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Releases Updates to Capture
PU
07/02LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/02LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Nominates New Chairperson and Directors to Board; Propo..
BU
06/25LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/25LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces Change to Board of Directors
BU
06/23Your Phone Isn't Actually Waterproof -- But These Other Devices Are
DJ
06/11LOGITECH SYNC : Scale Made Simple
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 975 M
EBIT 2020 379 M
Net income 2020 290 M
Finance 2020 776 M
Yield 2020 1,93%
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,95x
EV / Sales2021 1,77x
Capitalization 6 576 M
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Logitech International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,6  $
Last Close Price 39,5  $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guerrino de Luca Chairman
Vincent Pilette Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Borel Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL26.94%6 545
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC4.95%40 368
HP INC3.42%31 873
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE13.78%20 315
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC20.73%13 081
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED12.31%9 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About