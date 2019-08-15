Logitech International : Take your Gaming into the Next Dimension with New Logitech G Gaming Keyboards

A great keyboard is one of the most important pieces of equipment any gamer can own. And with so many on the market to choose from, Logitech G set out to create the undisputed best. That's why we're excited to announce two new gaming keyboards that offer a new dimension of gameplay - the LogitechⓇ G915 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboardand the LogitechⓇ G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

Our engineering and design teams pushed the envelope of what's possible to create these new keyboards - combining Logitech G's advanced LIGHTSPEED wireless technology with our new high-performance, low-profile GL Switches in a sleek, ultra-thin, aluminum case that creates a new standard for gaming keyboards.

The G915 LIGHTSPEED uses Logitech G's industry-leading LIGHTSPEED wireless technology to deliver the fastest and most robust wireless experience on the market. We know that even one second of lag can mean the difference between being a champ or a chump, which is why with LIGHTSPEED, the G915 delivers up to 135 days of non-stop wireless gaming, when all the lights are turned off and with RGB colorwave enabled, gamers can play for over 12 days on a single charge

The ultra-thin, wired G815 LIGHTSYNC offers the same great style and finish of the G915 LIGHTSPEED, with five dedicated, programmable G-keys, up to three on-board profiles and Logitech G's LIGHTSYNC RGB technology, customizable through Logitech G HUB. Additionally included is a USB cable that connects the USB 2.0 passthrough port to its own input for 100 percent power throughout.

Both the G915 LIGHTSPEED and G815 LIGHTSYNC were designed with low-profile GL Switches, which are half the height of standard mechanical key switches, providing 25 percent faster actuation and a more comfortable typing experience - so you can play faster and longer.

Not only do these keyboards perform better than the competition, they look better too. Next-gen LIGHTSYNC RGB synchronizes lighting with on-screen gaming and entertainment content for a fully immersive experience. If customization is more your style, Logitech G HUB software allows for personalized lighting for each individual key from across approximately 16.8 million colors.

Whether you're a casual gamer or a professional esports athlete, your keyboard is the center of your setup, and the LogitechⓇ G915 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboardand the LogitechⓇ G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboardare the best for your battlestation.