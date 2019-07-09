Logitech International : The Logitech G Pro X Headset – Hear and Sound Like a Pro

With the rising popularity of multiplayer games such as Fortnite, Overwatch and League of Legends, high-performance audio can make the difference between a clutch player, a well-coordinated victory or a crushing defeat. Whether you are an aspiring professional esports athlete or a casual video gamer, you want a comfortable gaming headset that not only sounds great, but allows you to communicate clearly and professionally to your team.

Designed in collaboration with top esports athletes, our new Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headsetaddresses the three main things gamers want in a headset - comfort and durability, clear communication and great audio quality.

Professional esports athletes use their gaming headset anywhere from 8 to 12 hours a day. If it is not comfortable, they won't wear it, no matter how awesome it sounds. Because of this, their input into the development process ensures we've designed a headset that is comfortable even for the longest gaming sessions.

In developing the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset, we started with premium materials, including aluminum forks and a steel headband, which helps provide consistent clamp force for long-wearing comfort. The headset has to fit tightly enough to ensure a good seal for acoustic and noise-isolation purposes, but not too tight for people who wear glasses or have larger heads, and the PRO X delivers Then, we used high-quality leatherette and soft memory foam in the ear pads, and included an extra set of velour-covered earpads, so people can decide which is more comfortable for them.. All of these elements combine for a gaming headset that feels good when worn for long periods of time.

The first thing most gamers do when they get a new gaming headset is ask their friends on chat, 'Hey, I got a new gaming headset, how do I sound?' Responses back vary from as, 'You sound fine,' to 'I can hear you' or 'Take the mic out of your mouth,' but you never really know how you sound. This is one of the issues we're solving with a brand new technology, Blue VO!CE.

Blue VO!CE is a unique microphone technology that enhances and improves the microphone on the PRO X to make your voice sound incredible for scrims, matches and streaming. Blue Microphones has more than 20 years of experience developing high-end audio solutions, so we partnered with them to develop a suite of real-time microphone effects and presets similar to studio quality effects for this headset.

Audio processing for gaming microphones has long been an option on expensive hardware or through multiple complicated software apps. The Blue VO!CE effects are available through GHub and organized in user-friendly presets that make it easy for anyone to get access to a great sounding mic, while also offering advanced adjustability settings so people can perfect the sound for their voice and scenario. Simplifying the ability to achieve clear communications while gaming, Blue VO!CE provides gamers of all abilities a foolproof set-up for streaming and content creation when a high quality broadcast solution is unavailable or unattainable.

Last but not least, the PRO X delivers incredible sound quality thanks to Logitech G's exclusive Pro-G 50mm audio driver. Crafted from a hybrid mesh material for high-quality audio, the driver delivers deep bass and a round sound profile for highly cinematic audio. The PRO X additionally offersDTS Headphone: X®2.0 surround sound, an incredible technology that simulates the 3D environment of the audio's original mixing stage.

We did all of thisworking directly with top professional esports athletes to gather subjective feedback on what they need from their headset to do what they do best - win. The result is a gaming headset engineered to make any gamer hear and sound like a pro. Welcome to the new Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset.