LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL

(LOGN)
  Report  
Logitech International : Three New Heroes Join The Logitech G Lineup

0
06/11/2019 | 03:18am EDT

At Logitech G we are committed to creating the best gear for our gamers. Sometimes that means upgrading fan favorites with our newest, state-of-the-art technologies - and that's what we're doing today.

We're excited to announce three new additions to our lineup of HERO mice, the Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse with HERO sensor, the Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse with HERO sensorand the Logitech G403 HERO Gaming Mouse. All three mice have been updated with Logitech G's exclusive HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16K sensor for incredible performance and power efficiency. Additional details about these new additions to the HERO line-up include:

  • The upgraded flagship G903 LIGHTSPEEDhas a unique, ambidextrous shape and, thanks to the power efficiency of the best-in-class HERO 16K sensor, offers 10x the power efficiency of average mice, delivering up to 140 hours of battery life on a single charge. The mouse features Logitech G's exclusive LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology, Logitech G POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System compatibility, immersive 16.8M LIGHTSYNC RGB and up to 11 programmable buttons for precise game play.
  • Designed to fit comfortably in your hand, the G703 LIGHTSPEED features the industry-leading HERO 16K sensor, reducing the wireless gaming mouse's overall weight to 95g and increasing battery life to up to 35-hours of non-stop gaming on a single charge. It offers LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology, custom LIGHTSYNC RGB and POWERPLAY compatibility.
  • The lightweight, wired Logitech G403 HEROallows for near-instantaneous moves and clicks. It combines the next-generation HERO 16K sensor with Logitech G's LIGHTSYNC RGB, a 10g removable weight and six programmable buttons for next-level game play.

And to give you the best possible gaming experience, all three mice can be customized using Logitech G HUB Advanced Gaming Software. G HUB is available for free download here.

Are you excited for the Logitech G903, G703 and G403 to join our HERO ranks? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 07:17:02 UTC
