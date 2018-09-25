Log in
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
OFFRE

Logitech International : Train Every Day with the New Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones

09/25/2018 | 09:03am CEST

Streamlined Design Ideal for Athletes Ready to Cut the Cord

Jaybird, a leader in sport headphones for runners, announced today Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones, the earbud choice for those looking to cut the cord. These waterproof and sweatproof Bluetooth headphones deliver a secure, comfortable fit with uncompromised sound and six hours of play time. Tarah opens the door to the freedom of wireless sound while offering a lightweight, low profile design ideal for daily training and fitness performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005447/en/

Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones (Photo: Business Wire)

Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones (Photo: Business Wire)

Tweet now: Cut the cord with the new @Jaybirdsport Tarah, essential performance designed for daily training. #PowerYourPassion https://jaybird.co/tarah

"We know a lot of dedicated athletes and fitness fans haven't yet made the switch to wireless headphones," said Jamie Parker, CEO of Jaybird. "We designed Jaybird Tarah to be the perfect introduction to going wireless - tangle-free and easy-to-use while delivering on the Jaybird fundamentals: sweat- and waterproof, a secure and comfortable sport fit, incredible sound with customizable EQ settings through the Jaybird app, and great battery life. Once people try Tarah, it will become an essential part of their training gear.”

Tarah allows you to enjoy your music without distractions from your headphones. The interchangeable, ultra-soft silicone ear gels mean you can customize for the perfect secure and comfortable fit. The Speed Cinch cord management system allows you to adjust the length of the cable on the fly for the perfect fit. The internal rechargeable battery offers six hours of play time per charge, so you’ll always have plenty of power for a full session. In addition, a quick 10 minute charge gives you one hour of play time, so you'll have no excuse not to hit the trail or the gym.

The IPX7 waterproof rating (waterproof down to one meter for up to 30 minutes) and double hydrophobic, sweat-proof nano coating mean you’re prepared to take on any weather conditions as you train. It's also the perfect companion for your video workout programs, whether on a stationary bike or a treadmill. Manage calls, and control and listen to your music with the push of a button without interrupting your run or training. Tarah is also compatible with Siri and Google Assistant and is "Made for Google," ensuring compatibility with Google devices.

With the Jaybird app, you can customize Jaybird’s premium sound so you can hear your music, your way - pump up the bass, crank the treble or find that perfect balance. The app even allows you to connect with the Jaybird community making it easy to listen to and discover Spotify® playlists to power you through your training session.

Pricing and Availability

Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones are expected to be available for order exclusively at jaybirdsport.com on September 25, 2018 and in stores and online in the U.S. and Canada in October 2018 for a suggested retail price of $99.99. The wireless headphones will be available in three color combinations: Black/Flash and Nimbus Gray/Jade. The third color, Solstice Blue/Glacier, can be found exclusively at Best Buy and jaybirdsport.com. For more information, please visit jaybirdsport.com or connect with us on Instagram and Facebook. The Jaybird app is free and available through the iOS® and Android™ app stores.

About Jaybird

Established in 2006, Jaybird is a pioneer of sports Bluetooth® headphones for runners, outdoor athletes, and fitness enthusiasts - designed by athletes, built for adventure. By working closely with their team of professional athletes, Jaybird has established itself as the headphone brand for active people who love to power their passion with wireless music. With ultra-small wireless headphones, a secure comfort-fit, sweat-proofing and water-resistance, and incredible, customizable sound, Jaybird continues to evolve and define what it means to motivate people to get outdoors and push themselves with music.

For more information, please visit www.jaybirdsport.com or #PowerYourPassion with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Jaybird is a brand of Logitech International, founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. Logitech is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

Jaybird, the Jaybird logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Jaybird and its products, visit the company’s website at http://www.jaybirdsport.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2018
