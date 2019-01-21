Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Logitech International    LOGN   CH0025751329

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL (LOGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Logitech International : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 10:15pm EST
Chief Executive Darrell of the computer peripherals maker Logitech addresses news conference in Zurich

(Reuters) - Logitech International raised its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday, after strong growth in its gaming hardware business helped the computer peripheral and mobile speaker maker beat third-quarter expectations.

The Swiss-U.S. company got a boost from strong sales of its gaming products such as superfast keyboards, headphones and computer mouse used in multi-player online games like League of Legends and Fortnite.

Logitech's diverse portfolio drove double-digit growth across gaming, video collaboration and creativity & productivity, said Chief Executive Officer Bracken Darrell.

The company now expects its fiscal year 2019 non-GAAP operating income to be between $340 million and $345 million, up from its previous guidance of $325 million-$335 million.

Logitech expects sales to grow between 9 percent and 11 percent in constant currency during the fiscal year, which runs to the end of March.

The company had raised its guidance earlier in July, following big increases in sales of its products used in video collaboration, gaming and for computer tablets.

For third quarter ended Dec. 31, net income rose to $112.8 million, beating forecasts of $99.3 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net sales rose 8 percent to $864.4 million in the quarter, traditionally Logitech's biggest sales period, beating forecasts of $852 million.

Sales from its gaming business rose 23 percent to 213.7 million.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
10:15pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third qua..
RE
09:01pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Delivers Record Q3 Sales, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlo..
BU
03:02aLOGITECH : Wins 10 GOOD DESIGN Awards
BU
01/17LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA : quaterly earnings release
01/07LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter Fiscal 2019..
BU
01/07LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Blue Introduces Ember XLR Microphone for Professional R..
BU
01/03EUROPE : Apple warning shakes European shares as tech stocks tumble
RE
01/03EUROPE : Apple warning shakes European shares as tech stocks tumble
RE
2018EUROPE : European shares claw back losses after Wall Street bounce
RE
2018Logitech ends negotiations to acquire Plantronics
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 819 M
EBIT 2019 302 M
Net income 2019 243 M
Finance 2019 677 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 22,71
P/E ratio 2020 19,26
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capitalization 5 818 M
Chart LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Logitech International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 47,1 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guerrino de Luca Chairman
Vincent Pilette Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Borel Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL8.05%5 818
HP INC6.31%32 981
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC-11.30%31 144
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE11.13%20 533
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC4.25%11 514
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED6.90%8 594
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.