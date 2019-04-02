Logitech : SLIM FOLIO PRO Transforms iPad Pro With Just One Click

All-in-One Case Offers Laptop-like Typing Keyboard and Front and Back
Protection
Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the Logitech
SLIM FOLIO PRO, an all-in-one backlit keyboard case for the new
11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro® (3rd Generation).
Leveraging 20 years of typing experience and reimagining the
best-selling SLIM FOLIO product for iPad Pro, the SLIM FOLIO PRO
provides a comfortable, laptop-like typing experience on your iPad Pro
with reliable Bluetooth® LE pairing in a
protective case for wherever you work.
Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO: All-in-one case offers laptop-like typing keyboard and front and back protection (Graphic: Business Wire)
now: Introducing the new @Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO, the
perfect keyboard case for anyone looking to work smarter and more
efficiently from any location on the new @Apple iPad Pro. https://blog.logitech.com/2019/04/09/introducing-the-new-logitech-slim-folio-pro/
“Many of us work away from a traditional desk these days, so whether
your office is at the kitchen table, a couch, a neighborhood cafe or an
airport lounge you need a complete and easy typing solution,” said
Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. “The new
Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO brings even more versatility to iPad Pro, with a
high performance backlit keyboard layout that lets you work at your
highest level. With one click it makes your iPad Pro more like a laptop
for easy typing whenever and wherever you need it.”
Whether you’re typing, sketching or reading, SLIM FOLIO PRO is
adjustable to meet your needs:
-
Typing: Dock the iPad Pro upright and
start typing comfortably on an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard. Every
keystroke is fluid, natural and accurate, and the scissor mechanism of
the SLIM FOLIO PRO beneath each key delivers the perfect bounce for
fast, accurate typing. The keyboard also features a full row of iOS®
shortcut keys to control brightness, volume and more.
-
Sketching: Tuck the keyboard under the
iPad screen to take notes or create your next masterpiece with Apple
Pencil (2nd gen). The sides of the case are open so you can charge
Apple Pencil® (2nd Generation) without removing the case
and when you're done sketching, slide the Apple Pencil inside the
magnetic latch, where it won’t get lost or in the way.
-
Reading: Simply fold the SLIM FOLIO PRO
keyboard back for easy reading of your favorite ebooks, news articles,
magazines and more.
SLIM FOLIO PRO securely holds iPad Pro in a lightweight case that keeps
corners protected and doesn’t weigh you down, keeping your iPad safe
from scuffs, scratches and spills. A secure magnetic latch keeps the
case securely closed when not in use to protect your iPad screen.
With Bluetooth® LE pairing, setup is simple and
the case maintains a reliable wireless connection between iPad Pro and
keyboard. Once connected, your keyboard automatically remembers your
device every time you open your iPad Pro to type. The rechargeable
battery lasts up to three months on a single charge.
Pricing and Availability
Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO is expected to be available in April 2019 at
Logitech.com and select retail stores. SLIM FOLIO PRO for the 11-inch
iPad Pro is $119.99, and SLIM FOLIO PRO for the 12.9-inch (3rd
Generation) iPad Pro is $129.99. For more information, please visit
Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook,
Instagram
and Twitter.
