Ultimate Ears : Brings Even Bigger Sound and Bass in the Portable WONDERBOOM™ 2

Ultimate Ears is back to introduce the next generation of our critically acclaimed portable and waterproof BluetoothⓇ speaker—Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2. This new speaker rocks even bigger 360-degree sound than before and extra bass anywhere you need it. With an all-new Outdoor Boost mode, extended 13-hour battery life, IP67 rating, Double Up true stereo pairing and eye-catching two-tone knit fabric, WONDERBOOM 2 is ready to accompany you on day trips, beach detours and biking adventures with booming sound to follow you every step of your journey.

“Our customers love the original WONDERBOOM, so we wanted to give them even more of what they enjoy in WONDERBOOM 2,” said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “We’ve taken on-the-go music listening even further with new audio features that fit your outdoor environment and the ability to experience true stereo sound when you pair two WONDERBOOM 2 speakers together. Now, you can take music anywhere and enjoy even bigger, crisper 360-degree sound in any conditions, all day long.”

The brand new Outdoor Boost feature is specially-tuned for outdoor listening. Simply press the button located on the bottom of your WONDERBOOM 2 speaker to turn on Outdoor Boost and experience louder, crisper audio with a built-in and pre-adjusted equalizer (EQ) that compliments any outdoor environment.

Unlike its predecessor, WONDERBOOM 2 now comes equipped with even more bass, thanks to a lower cutoff frequency, 30 percent more battery life and a new IP67 rating, making it waterproof, dustproof, and able to float. With a redesigned button interface on the top, you can easily play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speaker. You can even pair two WONDERBOOM 2 speakers using the upgraded Double Up feature to enjoy a true wireless, left and right stereo experience, or simply party louder.

Each speaker comes in a stylish two-tone fabric, drawing inspiration from this season’s athleisure wear and colorways. WONDERBOOM 2 will be available in the following five colors: Deep Space Black (Black), Crushed Ice (Grey), Radical Red (Red), Bermuda Blue (Blue) and Just Peach (Pink).

Pricing & Availability

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is available now in select countries in Europe, and for pre-order in the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $99.99. It is also expected to be available in Asia, and Australia and New Zealand beginning this summer. Pricing varies by country. For more information, please visit www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears is transforming the way people experience music together, wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today, Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and its products, visit the company’s website at www.ultimateears.com.

