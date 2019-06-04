Ultimate Ears : Brings Even Bigger Sound and Bass in the Portable WONDERBOOM™ 2

Ultimate Ears is back to introduce the next generation of our critically
acclaimed portable and waterproof BluetoothⓇ speaker—Ultimate
Ears WONDERBOOM 2. This new speaker rocks even bigger 360-degree
sound than before and extra bass anywhere you need it. With an all-new
Outdoor Boost mode, extended 13-hour battery life, IP67 rating, Double
Up true stereo pairing and eye-catching two-tone knit fabric, WONDERBOOM
2 is ready to accompany you on day trips, beach detours and biking
adventures with booming sound to follow you every step of your journey.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005392/en/
Enjoy Surprisingly Bigger Sound in a Pint-Size with Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 (Photo: Business Wire)
Tweet
Now: Portable sound gets surprisingly bigger - anywhere you
want with the new Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2, now with Outdoor Boost for
louder, crisper audio for life’s adventures. #LiveUltimate www.ultimateears.com/press
“Our customers love the original WONDERBOOM, so we wanted to give them
even more of what they enjoy in WONDERBOOM 2,” said Charlotte Johs,
general manager of Ultimate Ears. “We’ve taken on-the-go music listening
even further with new audio features that fit your outdoor environment
and the ability to experience true stereo sound when you pair two
WONDERBOOM 2 speakers together. Now, you can take music anywhere and
enjoy even bigger, crisper 360-degree sound in any conditions, all day
long.”
The brand new Outdoor Boost feature is specially-tuned for outdoor
listening. Simply press the button located on the bottom of your
WONDERBOOM 2 speaker to turn on Outdoor Boost and experience louder,
crisper audio with a built-in and pre-adjusted equalizer (EQ) that
compliments any outdoor environment.
Unlike its predecessor, WONDERBOOM 2 now comes equipped with even more
bass, thanks to a lower cutoff frequency, 30 percent more battery life
and a new IP67 rating, making it waterproof, dustproof, and able to
float. With a redesigned button interface on the top, you can easily
play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speaker. You can even pair
two WONDERBOOM 2 speakers using the upgraded Double Up feature to enjoy
a true wireless, left and right stereo experience, or simply party
louder.
Each speaker comes in a stylish two-tone fabric, drawing inspiration
from this season’s athleisure wear and colorways. WONDERBOOM 2 will be
available in the following five colors: Deep Space Black (Black),
Crushed Ice (Grey), Radical Red (Red), Bermuda Blue (Blue) and Just
Peach (Pink).
Pricing & Availability
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is available now in select countries in
Europe, and for pre-order in the U.S. for a suggested retail price of
$99.99. It is also expected to be available in Asia, and Australia and
New Zealand beginning this summer. Pricing varies by country. For more
information, please visit www.ultimateears.com
or connect with us on Instagram.
About Ultimate Ears
Ultimate Ears is transforming the way people experience music together,
wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way
artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the
on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today,
Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, continues to bring
music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers.
Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed
on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market
(LOGI). Learn more at ultimateears.com
or connect with us on Instagram.
Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in
Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property
of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and
its products, visit the company’s website at www.ultimateears.com.
(LOGIIR)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005392/en/