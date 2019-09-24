Log in
Logitech International S A : Boost Your Creativity with New Modern Mouse and Keyboard Combo from Logitech

09/24/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Designed for your curated lifestyle, the Logitech® MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combois the dynamic duo you need to inspire creativity while giving your desk a design-forward, contemporary setup. The keyboard and mouse combo is modern and quiet, making it perfect for anyone who is looking to get work done efficiently and silently.

The MK470 keyboard is compact and productive, featuring a number pad and all of the necessary shortcut keys in a space-saving design that allows you to work efficiently and comfortably. The slim scissor keys provide a fluid, laptop-like typing experience without the noise. The ambidextrous mouse in the combo features a 90 percent noise reduction over a traditional mouse while still giving you that satisfying 'click' feel.

And you don't have to worry about charging! Thanks to an auto-sleep feature, the MK470 Slim Combo goes into battery-saving mode whenever it's not in use. The keyboard can last for up to 36 months, while the mouse stays powered for up to 18 months, with the included batteries.

Amp up your creativity and own your space with the new MK470 Slim Combo, available now at Logitech.com and in select retail stores for $49.99.

Disclaimer

Logitech International SA published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 14:11:02 UTC
