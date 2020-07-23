Log in
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

Logitech International S A : Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

07/23/2020

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that on July 23, 2020, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. The filing will be available on the SEC's website and Logitech's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog, or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 323 M - -
Net income 2021 314 M - -
Net cash 2021 885 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,5x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 11 223 M 12 114 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 95,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 64,10 $
Last Close Price 66,64 $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bracken P. Darrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wendy Becker Chairman
Nate Olmstead Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Guerrino de Luca Director
Neil D. Hunt Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.47.94%12 292
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.20.18%45 753
HP INC.-13.72%25 353
GOERTEK INC.78.66%15 294
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-16.86%12 695
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-38.52%12 526
