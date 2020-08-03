Logitech International S A : Introduces New Enterprise-Ready Room Solutions Powered by HP

We're constantly working on ways to bring more choice and flexibility to our customers with our Video Collaboration solutions. That's why, today, we're excited to announce a new, enterprise-ready room solution powered by HP. This new offering combines our Logitech Tapone-touch room controller with small form-factor computers from HP and is purpose-built for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms:

The Microsoft Teams Rooms base bundle includes Logitech Tap and the HP Elite Slice G2- Partner Ready

The Zoom Rooms base bundle will include Logitech Tap and the HP Collaboration PC G6 with Zoom Rooms.

'Working with HP enables us to bring even more flexibility to the enterprise and meeting rooms,' said Sudeep Trivedi, head of global alliances and go-to-market, Logitech Video Collaboration. 'HP is a market leader in computing solutions and we're thrilled to bring this breadth of product to our Logitech Room Solution offerings and reach more customers.'

Featuring Logitech Tap, the new base bundle solutions allow seamless integration into existing meeting room setups as well as simple deployment for new installations. The current Microsoft Teams base bundle is certified and enables quick and easy functions like tap to start, adding new invitees to a meeting, content sharing and more. For businesses using Zoom Rooms, a Zoom Room version is also available to enable quick and easy access.

'As businesses adapt to a new normal of working from home or in the office, reliable and easy-to-use collaboration technology that enables productivity is critical,' said Loretta Li-Sevilla, Sr. Director Worldwide Office of the Future and Collaboration Business, HP. 'Our collaboration with Logitech brings together two great solutions to provide more standardization in today's ever shifting spaces.'

The Logitech Tap solutions powered by HP are available starting this month for Microsoft Teams Rooms, globally. Pricing starts at $2,229. Availability for Zoom Rooms is anticipated this fall. For more information, visit logitech.com/hpor contact your local reseller.