LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(LOGN)
Logitech International S A : Isaac “VP Isaac21” Gillissen Wins Logitech G Challenge Grand Finals in Las Vegas

11/17/2019 | 01:23am EST

Secures a Slot in the McLaren Shadow Finals and a Chance to Join their Racing Team and the McLaren DNA driver development programme

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announced today that Isaac “VP Isaac21” Gillissen, from Delft, Netherlands took the checkered flag in the Logitech G Challenge Grand Finals, held on November 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gillissen battled in Project CARS 2, to earn a well-fought victory for this global competition to find the best eRacer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191116005042/en/

Isaac “VP Isaac21” Gillissen, from Delft, Netherlands took the checkered flag in the Logitech G Challenge Grand Finals, held on November 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Business Wire)

Isaac “VP Isaac21” Gillissen, from Delft, Netherlands took the checkered flag in the Logitech G Challenge Grand Finals, held on November 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gillissen, a 19 year old aeronautical engineering student, beat more than 22,000 drivers from around the world, to be crowned the Logitech G Challenge Champion. Gillissen, joins 2018 G Challenge winner Igor Fraga, walking away with prizes including a suite of Logitech G gaming gear and a chance to compete in the McLaren Shadow Final at the McLaren Technology Center in London.

“This has been the most incredible experience and words can’t describe how I feel right now,” said Gillissen. "To think that I came to Las Vegas for the very first time, and I’m leaving as the G Challenge winner -- I can’t thank Logitech G enough for giving me this amazing opportunity. Being here, meeting the Logitech team and competing with some amazing people has been an unforgettable experience.”

This year's G Challenge competition kicked off in May 2019 at the Indianapolis 500, and saw gamers from around the world compete for a coveted position in this month’s gruelling finals. After numerous heats across a variety of different games and platforms, 8 grand finalists were invited to the Pokergo Studios at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada to go head-to-head in one last day of racing.

In the Grand Finals, drivers competed in four races, which include ten minutes of qualifying, and between eight to ten laps races, totaling 20 minutes of maximum racing against each other in simulation rigs fitted with the latest Logitech G gear. The race was officiated by Max Papis, one of the most versatile drivers of his era and Indy 500 Steward; while shoutcasters Luke Crane and Frank Bowen called the action alongside Andy Dudynsky who reported from “pit row”.

“First, my congratulations to Isaac “VP Isaac21” Gillissen. He really showed the determination and ability it takes to compete at the level we have racing in the G Challenge,” said Vincent Borel, general manager of Simulation at Logitech G. “This year's competition to find the best-of-the-best in eracing was intense. Thanks to our sponsors and the racing community, the Logitech G Challenge has grown to become the most open and inclusive racing tournament on the planet, with players coming from around the world to compete. We’re excited to see how Gillissen does at McLaren and we look forward to racing again in 2020.”

The Logitech G Challenge Grand Finals were created and conducted in collaboration with the following partners, including: McLaren Shadow, PLAYSEAT, Project CARS 2, Estars Studios, Samsung Electronics America, Inc, ZOTAC GAMING, America and Beyond.

LOGITECH G GRAND FINALS - FINAL RACE RESULTS

Position

 

Driver

Country

1

 

Isaac “VP Isaac21” Gillissen

Netherlands

2

 

Elvin “THR Wolf” Smith

Scotland

3

 

Christian “THR operator USA” Wiggins

USA

4

 

Ar Muhammad “AleefHamilton44”Aleef

Singapore

5

 

Pak Ho “KimchiPancake” Wong

Hong Kong

6

 

David “Xwolf1369 Moore

USA

7

 

Michael “TSA_Maykol-219 Velez

Columbia

8

 

Facundo “LBS_DUDU” Dudulec

Argentina

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.


© Business Wire 2019
