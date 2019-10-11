Logitech International S A : and Avocor Team to Deliver Zoom Rooms for Touch

Guest Blog Post by Jeff Boggess

For the past several years, Logitech has been transforming teamwork with a video collaboration portfolio designed to reduce complexity and help geographically distributed organizations quickly and effectively adapt to today's new way of working. As part of our vision to video-enabled every meeting space, we've created a best-of-breed partner ecosystem to complement our solutions and expand collaboration capabilities to meet the diverse needs of every organization.

This week, we are excited to announce that we have teamed with Avocor, a global leader in the collaboration display space. Our joint offering eases the often complex nature of combining video conferencing with digital whiteboards and touch displays. By combining best-in-class components from Avocor and Logitech, we've created a Zoom Rooms for Touch solution that is easy to use and looks great in any huddle room.

The new Avocor ALZ systemsfeature all-glass for smooth writing, 4K resolution for pristine images, pixel-perfect touch response from fingers or hard-tipped stylus, making them ideal for whiteboarding, and a Zoom-ready OPS. These Zoom Rooms for Touch solutions incorporate Logitech MeetUp, an all-in-one conferencecam with an extra-wide field of view and integrated audio, perfect for small conference and huddle rooms. MeetUp also supports Logitech RightSight™, which automatically moves the camera and adjusts the zoom so no one gets left out of the picture. Thanks to this combined solution, collaboration takes on a whole new meaning as teams can seamlessly share content, co-annotate and collaborate while also seeing and hearing everyone in the meeting.

To learn more about our joint solutions, read the press release. And if you're in San Jose next week, be sure to visit us at Zoomtopia, where we'll be showcasing the new Zoom Rooms for Touch.