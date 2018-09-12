Log in
LOGMEIN INC (LOGM)
  Report  
LastPass Delivers Seamless In-App Password Filling for iOS

09/12/2018

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass by LogMeIn, a leader in password management, today announced they will support the new iOS 12 functionality allowing Apple users to automatically fill usernames and passwords within applications and Safari. While in-app autofill is currently available for Android Oreo and newer Android operating systems, LastPass iOS users no longer need to copy and paste credentials from the LastPass app on iOS devices. As a result, LastPass users can now seamlessly autofill usernames and passwords on any mobile device, making it easier than ever to stay secure on-the-go. The LastPass for iOS 12 app will be available as soon as Apple accepts iOS 12 compatible apps.

According to recent research, the average person has 191 passwords to keep track of, making it nearly impossible to remember unique credentials for each app and website. Additionally, 42 percent of people store passwords in a file on a mobile device, Word document or Excel spreadsheet. Now with an improved mobile experience on iOS devices, LastPass makes it even easier to autofill passwords in apps and browsers and practice safe password behavior anywhere and from any device.

“In today’s ‘bring-your-own-everything' world, people’s digital lives span multiple devices and to truly benefit from the security and convenience of a password manager, it should be available whenever and wherever you need it,” said Sandor Palfy, Chief Technology Officer of Identity and Access Management at LogMeIn. “We’re dedicated to providing a frictionless password management experience for all of our LastPass users and with the recent update to our mobile apps, there is no excuse not to be using good password hygiene across all devices.”

Once available, the updated LastPass for iOS12 app can be downloaded from the iOS App Store. The LastPass for Android app is available in the Google Play Store.
 
Resources

About LastPass
LastPass is an award-winning password manager helping millions organize and protect their online lives, at home and at work. For businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides secure password storage and centralized admin oversight to reduce the risk of data breaches and remove password obstacles for employees. With customizable policies, secure password sharing, and comprehensive user management, LastPass gives IT the tools to strengthen password hygiene across the organization. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com.
LastPass is a trademark of LogMeIn in the U.S. and other countries.

About LogMeIn, Inc.
LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in communication & conferencing, identity & access, and customer engagement & support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston with additional locations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact
Lauren Van Dam
press@lastpass.com
781-897-1328

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 191 M
EBIT 2018 371 M
Net income 2018 92,8 M
Finance 2018 272 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 104,69
P/E ratio 2019 106,61
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 3,05x
Capitalization 4 435 M
Technical analysis trends LOGMEIN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 111 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Raymond Wagner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael K. Simon Chairman
Edward K. Herdiech Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Sandor Palfy Chief Technology Officer
Edwin J. Gillis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGMEIN INC-25.33%4 435
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.06%133 711
ACCENTURE11.50%115 048
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.49%107 627
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.44%64 398
VMWARE, INC.22.92%62 673
