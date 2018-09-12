LastPass Delivers Seamless In-App Password Filling for iOS

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass by LogMeIn, a leader in password management, today announced they will support the new iOS 12 functionality allowing Apple users to automatically fill usernames and passwords within applications and Safari. While in-app autofill is currently available for Android Oreo and newer Android operating systems, LastPass iOS users no longer need to copy and paste credentials from the LastPass app on iOS devices. As a result, LastPass users can now seamlessly autofill usernames and passwords on any mobile device, making it easier than ever to stay secure on-the-go. The LastPass for iOS 12 app will be available as soon as Apple accepts iOS 12 compatible apps.



According to recent research, the average person has 191 passwords to keep track of, making it nearly impossible to remember unique credentials for each app and website. Additionally, 42 percent of people store passwords in a file on a mobile device , Word document or Excel spreadsheet. Now with an improved mobile experience on iOS devices, LastPass makes it even easier to autofill passwords in apps and browsers and practice safe password behavior anywhere and from any device.

“In today’s ‘bring-your-own-everything' world, people’s digital lives span multiple devices and to truly benefit from the security and convenience of a password manager, it should be available whenever and wherever you need it,” said Sandor Palfy, Chief Technology Officer of Identity and Access Management at LogMeIn. “We’re dedicated to providing a frictionless password management experience for all of our LastPass users and with the recent update to our mobile apps, there is no excuse not to be using good password hygiene across all devices.”



Once available, the updated LastPass for iOS12 app can be downloaded from the iOS App Store . The LastPass for Android app is available in the Google Play Store .



Resources

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager helping millions organize and protect their online lives, at home and at work. For businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides secure password storage and centralized admin oversight to reduce the risk of data breaches and remove password obstacles for employees. With customizable policies, secure password sharing, and comprehensive user management, LastPass gives IT the tools to strengthen password hygiene across the organization. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com .

LastPass is a trademark of LogMeIn in the U.S. and other countries.