LogMeIn Inc : Pawar Law Group Announces A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. - LOGM

09/08/2018 | 04:58am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) from March 1, 2017 through July 26, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for LogMeIn investors under the federal securities laws.

In order to join the LogMeIn class action, visit http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/logmein-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn's business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/logmein-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

CONTACT:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
vik@pawarlawgroup.com
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group

https://www.accesswire.com/511585/Pawar-Law-Group-Announces-A-Securities-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-LogMeIn-Inc-LOGM

© Accesswire 2018
