LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

0
07/11/2019 | 04:09pm EDT

BOSTON, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019 following the close of market on Thursday, July 25, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company's results for the second quarter.

What:LogMeIn Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
When:Thursday, July 25th, 2019
Time:5:00 p.m. ET
  
Live Call:800-309-1256 (U.S. and Canada)
 757118 (Conference ID)
  
Replay:(888) 203-1112 (U.S.)
 5336663 (Conference ID)
  
Webcast:https://investor.logmeininc.com

About LogMeIn, Inc.
LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. A market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Contact Information:
Rob Bradley
781-897-1301
rbradley@logmein.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
