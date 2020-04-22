Log in
Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/22/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

22.04.2020 / 18:13
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html

22.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1027769  22.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1027769&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
