Logwin : Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 03. Interim Announcement

In the period from 30 March 2020 through 03 April 2020, in total 105 shares were

acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of

shares acquired Volume-weighted

average price (Euro) 30 March 2020 0 0,00 31 March 2020 34 126.7059 01 April 2020 11 125.9091 02 April 2020 60 122.1667 03 April 2020 0 0,00

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 03 April 2020 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 536 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html



Grevenmacher, 06 April 2020

Logwin AG

The Board of Directors