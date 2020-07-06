Log in
Logwin : Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

07/06/2020 | 03:45am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Logwin AG / Release of a capital market information
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

06.07.2020 / 09:43
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 15. Interim Announcement

In the period from 29 June 2020 through 3 July 2020, in total 105 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of
shares acquired		 Volume-weighted
average price (Euro)
29 June 2020 34 133.0000
30 June 2020 0 0.0000
01 July 2020 25 132.0000
02 July 2020 36 132.7222
03 July 2020 10 132.0000
 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 3 July 2020 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 1833 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html

Grevenmacher, 06 July 2020

Logwin AG
The Board of Directors


06.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1086741  06.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1086741&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
