Logwin AG: ?Disbursement of EUR 3.50 will be made as dividend from annual result

03/25/2019 | 05:15am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Miscellaneous
Logwin AG: ?Disbursement of EUR 3.50 will be made as dividend from annual result

25-March-2019 / 10:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - In December 2018, Logwin AG had submitted submitted to the Luxembourg Financial Administration a request that future disbursements to shareholders up to the total amount of historical losses of the company may be treated as repayment of the so-called agio reserves which would then not have been subject to Luxemburg withholding tax of 15 percent.

As a consequence of a ruling from the Luxembourg financial administration, Logwin AG will now propose to its shareholders - in divergence from its previous proposal - that the payment of EUR 3.50 shall be made as a dividend from the annual result of the company in line with previous years. This dividend will be subject to the Luxemburg withholding tax. The agenda of the annual ordinary general meeting which has been published will be amended and will be published shortly.

Person making the notification: Sebastian Esser (Chief Financial Officer)

About Logwin AG
Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2018, the group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employed about 4,400 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevemacher, Luxembourg.

Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com
Sebastian Esser
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +352 719690-1112
sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com

25-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 719 690 0
Fax: +352 719 690 1359
E-mail: ir-info@logwin-logistics.com
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com
ISIN: LU1618151879
WKN: A2DR54
Indices: Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

791055  25-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=791055&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
