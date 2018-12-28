Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Logwin AG SA    TGHN   LU1618151879

LOGWIN AG SA (TGHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/28 12:56:31 pm
122.5 EUR   +0.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Logwin AG: Logwin AG applies for a qualification as retribution of additional capital contribution for dividend 2018 under German tax law. Qualification as retribution of additional capital contribution also requested in Luxembourg.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 05:40am EST

DGAP-News: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Logwin AG: Logwin AG applies for a qualification as retribution of additional capital contribution for dividend 2018 under German tax law. Qualification as retribution of additional capital contribution also requested in Luxembourg. (news with additional features)

28.12.2018 / 11:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - In December 2018, Logwin AG filed a petition with the German Federal Central Tax Office pursuant to Section 27 (8) of the Corporation Tax Act (application for the qualification of a so-called retribution of additional capital contribution). In the case of an assessment in line with the application by the Bundeszentralamt für Steuern (Federal Central Tax Office) and subject to further legal requirements, the dividend payment made in 2018 to shareholders resident in Germany would be regarded as a retribution of additional capital contribution and would not be subject to German taxation.

In a parallel application, Logwin AG has requested an analogue treatment of future dividend payments in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. This would mean that future dividend payments would no longer be subject to the Luxembourg withholding tax of 15 percent.

At the present time, Logwin AG cannot make any statements regarding the prospects for success of the requests submitted for the desired tax treatment of the dividend payments. Logwin AG points out that the above statements do not constitute tax advice to shareholders. In particular, the statements do not take into account the individual situations of its shareholders.

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2017, the group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employs about 4,200 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.á r.l. (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg).

 

Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com
Sebastian Esser
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +352 719690-1112
sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com
 

Logwin AG | ZIR Potaschberg | 5, an de Längten | 6776 Grevenmacher | Luxembourg | www.logwin-logistics.com
 
Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=RBBXLWDXUQ
Document title: Press_Release_28122018

28.12.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 719 690 0
Fax: +352 719 690 1359
E-mail: ir-info@logwin-logistics.com
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com
ISIN: LU1618151879
WKN: A2DR54
Indices: Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762333  28.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762333&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOGWIN AG SA
05:40aLOGWIN AG : Logwin AG applies for a qualification as retribution of additional c..
EQ
12/20LOGWIN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG (the German S..
EQ
12/04LOGWIN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG (the German S..
EQ
11/23NEW COUNTRY ORGANISATION IN FRANCE : Logwin continues to grow in Europe
PU
10/29LOGWIN AG : Quarterly statement - Logwin with significant earnings increase in t..
EQ
10/12LOGWIN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
08/13LOGWIN : Sea, rail, and now air — compare offers and book directly with th..
PU
08/08LOGWIN : Up-to-date information using the new Logwin app plus an interactive pla..
PU
08/07LOGWIN : is logistics partner for the Deutschland Tour
PU
07/25LOGWIN : with significant earnings increases in the first half of 2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Chart LOGWIN AG SA
Duration : Period :
Logwin AG SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGWIN AG SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonius Wagner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Esser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Kemmer Non-Executive Director
Yves Prussen Deputy Chairman
Kerstin Schultze Head-Public Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGWIN AG SA-10.20%406
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-17.94%83 010
FEDEX CORPORATION-35.47%41 806
DEUTSCHE POST-40.30%33 962
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON1.98%11 386
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.30.68%10 345
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.