Logwin AG: Logwin AG applies for a qualification as retribution of additional capital contribution for dividend 2018 under German tax law. Qualification as retribution of additional capital contribution also requested in Luxembourg.

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - In December 2018, Logwin AG filed a petition with the German Federal Central Tax Office pursuant to Section 27 (8) of the Corporation Tax Act (application for the qualification of a so-called retribution of additional capital contribution). In the case of an assessment in line with the application by the Bundeszentralamt für Steuern (Federal Central Tax Office) and subject to further legal requirements, the dividend payment made in 2018 to shareholders resident in Germany would be regarded as a retribution of additional capital contribution and would not be subject to German taxation.

In a parallel application, Logwin AG has requested an analogue treatment of future dividend payments in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. This would mean that future dividend payments would no longer be subject to the Luxembourg withholding tax of 15 percent.

At the present time, Logwin AG cannot make any statements regarding the prospects for success of the requests submitted for the desired tax treatment of the dividend payments. Logwin AG points out that the above statements do not constitute tax advice to shareholders. In particular, the statements do not take into account the individual situations of its shareholders.

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2017, the group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employs about 4,200 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.á r.l. (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg).

