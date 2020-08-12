Log in
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.

LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.

(LAME4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/11
34.67 BRL   +2.03%
03:28pLOJAS AMERICANAS S A : Brazilian retailer Lojas Havan seeks $1.8 bln IPO -report
RE
08/10LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
07/28LOJAS AMERICANAS S A : 14/Jul - Material Fact - 07/14/20
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Lojas Americanas S A : Brazilian retailer Lojas Havan seeks $1.8 bln IPO -report

08/12/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian department store chain Lojas Havan is seeking to raise 10 billion reais ($1.83 billion) in an initial public offering, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

With 149 stores in 17 Brazilian states, Havan is aiming for a valuation higher than Lojas Americanas, whose market capitalization is nearly 62 billion reais, Valor said citing sources.

The proceeds of the offering would be used to open roughly 600 new stores and distribution centers, the report said.

Havan is controlled by Luciano Hang, a businessman who strongly supports far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Havan's popular stores sell a wide range of products from electronics to clothes and dishes. Havan is famous for having enormous replicas of the Statue of Liberty placed in front of each of its stores.

Havan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO. ($1 = 5.4787 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.57% 6.4334 Delayed Quote.42.80%
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. 2.03% 34.67 End-of-day quote.33.81%
Financials
Sales 2020 21 078 M 3 844 M 3 844 M
Net income 2020 705 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2020 202 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 84,5x
Yield 2020 0,52%
Capitalization 61 486 M 11 218 M 11 214 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 26 663
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lojas Americanas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 37,17 BRL
Last Close Price 34,67 BRL
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel G. Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira Chairman
Carlos Eduardo Rosalba Padilha Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Roberto Moses Thompson Motta Director
Paulo Alberto Lemann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.33.81%11 345
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-16.66%8 471
WANGFUJING GROUP CO., LTD.328.73%6 932
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-8.31%6 092
KOHL'S CORPORATION-54.39%3 666
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.74%3 578
